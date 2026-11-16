Leonardo DiCaprio's Star-Studded Birthday Party Sparks Backlash After People Notice Pattern In Guest List

Leonardo DiCaprio turned another year older. And his birthday party was another reminder of how he can't seem to escape his reputation for surrounding himself with younger women.

The Titanic star celebrated his 52nd birthday with a lavish party attended by Hollywood royalty, famous friends, his father, and a parade of glamorous guests.

Highlights Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated his 52nd birthday with a lavish Beverly Hills party attended by Hollywood's biggest names.

A busload of glamorous young women arriving at the celebration sparked eyebrow-raising reactions online.

Critics revived jokes about the actor's dating history, with some making savage remarks about his famous friends.

“I hope they all got horrible diarrhea from eating bad shrimp or something,” one commented online.

But one particular scene outside the Beverly Hills bash had critics raising their eyebrows, saying: “Leo turning 52 and still not inviting anyone over 25 except Bezos.”

Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated turning 52 with a guest list that included Hollywood royalty

Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated his birthday on Saturday, November 14, three days after officially turning 52 on November 11.

The exclusive gathering took place at a private residence in Beverly Hills, where some of Hollywood's most recognizable faces arrived to celebrate with the birthday boy.

Among the famous attendees were Tobey Maguire, Casey Affleck, Adrien Brody, Al Pacino, Orlando Bloom, Jonah Hill, Cara Delevingne, and 50 Cent.

Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez, Corey Gamble, Ice Spice, and Landon and Alabama Barker were also there to wish him a happy birthday.

DiCaprio's father, George DiCaprio, and stepmother, Peggy Ann Farrar, were also seen in photographs.

Amid the parade of celebrity arrivals, another group of guests managed to steal the spotlight.

Photographs showed a bus full of glamorous young women reportedly stepping out and entering the exclusive party.

Love Island USA star Courtney Boerner was among the women who arrived at the location.

A busload of young women arriving at Leonardo DiCaprio’s birthday party raised eyebrows

“That guest list is practically Hollywood royalty,” one commented on the star-studded guest list.

“Wild guest list putting Al Pacino, Jeff Bezos, and 50 Cent in the exact same room for a birthday party.. Hahaha,” said another.

“Dude why does Leo hang with Bezos so much? Los*r behavior,” said one.

Critics took a different one, saying they could feel “the air of ick and sleazyness [sic] in one frame.”

Social media users instantly connected the birthday celebrations to DiCaprio’s much-discussed romantic history.

“They say ‘star-studded’ & then it’s just a list of rap*sts & ped*ph*les,” said another.

“Several of the people you just mentioned are infamously known for being old men in relationships with young women,” wrote one.

“I hope they all got horrible diarrhea from eating bad shrimp or something,” another said.

“Old a** men looking for a 20-year-old woman needing their rent paid aka Leonardo’s Birthday party,” wrote another.

Critics had some savage reactions to Leonardo DiCaprio’s birthday party

Despite the mixed reactions, the birthday bash brought renewed attention to DiCaprio's dating history, particularly the long-running theory that his romantic partners rarely make it past their 25th birthdays.

He began dating supermodel Gisele Bündchen in the late 1990s, when he was 24 and she was 18. The couple remained together for approximately five years before splitting in 2004.

He later began a relationship with Israeli model Bar Refaeli, who was around 20 at the time. Their on-and-off romance ended in 2011, when she was 25.

The Oscar winner’s infamous dating history came under scrutiny once again after his birthday bash

Over the following years, DiCaprio was romantically linked to Blake Lively, Erin Heatherton, Toni Garrn, Kelly Rohrbach, and Nina Agdal.

His relationship with actress Camila Morrone attracted particular attention because of their 23-year age difference.

The two began dating in 2018, when Morrone was 20 and DiCaprio was 43.

After approximately four years together, they parted ways in 2022, shortly after Morrone celebrated her 25th birthday.

Following the split, the Oscar winner faced backlash when he was photographed with younger models, including then-19-year-old Eden Polani, who is 29 years junior to him.

An insider denied that they were dating, saying: “They were seated next to each other at a music-listening party. There were a number of people at that event.”

A source also said at the time that the Romeo + Juliet star was frustrated by the public’s narrative about his dating preferences.

They claimed the actor wanted a “real” relationship at the time.

The actor is “not keen on the hype suggesting that he is seeking out these very young women,” a source previously said

“Leo is very single right now and he is not keen on the hype suggesting that he is seeking out these very young women,” they told the Daily Mail in 2023. “He is looking for something more mature in the relationship department.”

The source called it “ridiculous” that he couldn’t go anywhere without being “linked to the youngest beautiful woman there.”

“He wants to ditch this image once and for all, and he is really bothered that this continues to follow him,” they added.

Despite the internet's long-running jokes, DiCaprio's current relationship has challenged the supposed age cutoff.

He has been romantically linked to Italian supermodel Vittoria Ceretti, currently 28 years old, since August 2023.

The internet slams Leonardo DiCaprio after a busload of women arrive at his birthday party