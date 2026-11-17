The who’s who of Hollywood and beyond were invited to Leonardo DiCaprio’s birthday bash at a private Los Angeles residence on Saturday, November 14, three days after he turned 52.

A-listers such as Edward Norton, Tobey Maguire, Jonah Hill, Casey Affleck, Elizabeth Banks, 50 Cent, Al Pacino, and Adrien Brody were there, and so were a busload of “hot babes,” an insider said.

Highlights Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated his 52nd birthday with a lavish party at a Beverly Hills residence last weekend, with dozens of top Hollywood stars.

Videos captured a busload of “hot babes” arriving at the bash, which sparked fresh outrage over DiCaprio primarily dating women much younger than him.

An insider later revealed why the women were there, along with other secrets about the party, which DiCaprio’s current girlfriend also attended.

Videos of the women’s arrival at the venue, along with DiCaprio’s existing reputation for dating younger women, stirred up quite a storm on social media.

After the party, the insider explained the women's presence, likening DiCaprio to his character from The Great Gatsby, Jay, a mysterious millionaire who threw lavish parties after World War I.

“He loves to have the sickest parties around, and he shows no signs of slowing down with age,” the source said.

An insider explained why Leonardo DiCaprio preferred to have “eye candy” women at his parties

While DiCaprio himself remained fairly elusive at the event, paparazzi photographed and filmed the women arriving at the Beverly Hills location in a white bus.

In the group was Love Island USA star Courtney Boerner, 28, dressed in a white corset top, jacket, and red stilettos.

“Leo loves to look at these hot girls. He is into eye candy,” an insider explained the women’s presence, speaking to the Daily Mail. “He is like, ‘My house, my car, my clothes, all beautiful, why shouldn’t my guests be too?’ He is funny that way.”

“He likes to invite tons of hot babes to his parties because he feels like if there aren’t wall-to-wall beauties at his events, then it's just a bro meeting, and he already has plenty of those.”

DiCaprio allegedly learned it from the late magazine publisher Hugh Hefner, whose infamous parties the actor once attended in disguise to “just stare at the women.” One Halloween, he went in wearing a wolf mask, and no one found out, the source revealed.

“Another big reason so many cute girls are invited to his parties is that many of his male friends are single, so they want babes around to choose from,” the insider added.

“Leonardo DiCaprio is a great actor but an awful human being,” one user reacted to the revelation. Another said, “Old a*s men looking for a 20-year-old woman needing their rent paid.”

The biggest celebrity names were at the party, including DiCaprio’s girlfriend

Other celebrities who attended the party included actor Orlando Bloom, actress Cara Delevingne, rapper Ice Spice, musician Anderson Paak, former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, DiCaprio’s ex-girlfriend Bijou Phillips, and director Michael Mann, with whom he is set to work on Heat 2

The Oscar winner’s 83-year-old father, George DiCaprio, was there. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sánchez , were also invited.

Another guest was fellow child actor Lukas Haas, who was once part of the Titanic actor’s inner circle of male friends, famously labeled as his “Pu**y Posse” by journalist Nancy Jo Sales for a 1988 New York Magazine piece.



























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The Great Gatsby co-star, along with magician David Blaine and filmmaker Harmony Korine, was part of the group. Maguire, one of DiCaprio’s oldest friends andco-star, along with magician David Blaine and filmmaker Harmony Korine, was part of the group.

DiCaprio’s current girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, was also present at the celebration.

He reportedly met the 28-year-old Italian model at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023 and started seeing her shortly afterward.

They have since been spotted together in public, and Ceretti accompanied DiCaprio to the 2026 Oscars.

DiCaprio began his current relationship in search of “something more mature”



























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The running internet joke about Leo DiCaprio not dating anyone over the age of 25, which has also made its way to award show comedy sets, is not entirely unfounded.

He reportedly dated and broke up with at least five women—Gisele Bündchen, Bar Rafaeli, Nina Agdal, Kelly Rohrbach, and Camila Morone—right before or after they turned 25.

“Maybe when Leonardo DiCaprio turns 250, he will finally date somebody over 30 for once,” one user commented about his penchant.

In an August 2025 Esquire interview with his One Battle After Another director, Paul Thomas Anderson, DiCaprio joked that he felt “emotionally thirty-five” when he turned 50 in 2024.



























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He has also been photographed with women in their early twenties, including then-19-year-old Eden Polani, in 2022.

A source told the Daily Mail that DiCaprio was looking for “something more mature in the relationship department” when he started dating Ceretti in 2023.



























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He found it “ridiculous” that he couldn’t go anywhere without being “linked to the youngest beautiful woman there.”

“He wants to ditch this image once and for all, and he is really bothered that this continues to follow him,” the insider said about DiCaprio’s reputation.

"At least they are not children," one user commented