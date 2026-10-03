Lena Headey

October 3, 1973

Hamilton, Bermuda

53 Years Old

Libra

Who Is Lena Headey?



Lena Headey is a British actress who specializes in playing fiercely complex, high-stakes characters. Her commanding screen presence and nuanced expressions often turn cold-blooded, formidable figures into captivating, deeply human portrayals that leave a lasting impression on viewers.





She first gained major international recognition as Queen Gorgo in the historical action movie 300, a blockbuster hit that proved her global star power while highlighting her distinct personal style of wearing extensive, intricate tattoos.

Early Life and Education



Born in Hamilton, Bermuda, Lena Headey relocated to West Yorkshire during her childhood. Her father, a police officer, and her mother Sue raised her alongside a younger brother named Tim in a quiet, creative household.





Acting lessons at Shelley College eventually unlocked her natural talent on the stage. She participated in school plays and caught the attention of a casting agent during a performance at the Royal National Theatre.

Notable Relationships



Currently married to American actor Marc Menchaca, Lena Headey previously shared high-profile marriages. She wed Irish musician Peter Loughran earlier in her career and was later married to British filmmaker Dan Cadan.





The actress shares a son with Loughran and a daughter with Cadan, with whom she co-parents. Her children remain her ultimate priority as she gracefully manages the demands of her busy global filming schedule.

Career Highlights



Her landmark television success arrived with her casting in the fantasy series Game of Thrones. She portrayed the ruthless Queen Cersei Lannister across eight seasons, securing five Emmy nominations and becoming one of the highest-paid actresses on television.





Beyond acting, she launched her own production shingle to champion diverse, independent stories. She made her directorial debut with the acclaimed short film The Trap and has expanded her voice work in major animated franchises.

Signature Quote



"I'm a tomboy. I used to get into a lot of fights. Don't know why, self-expression, I guess."