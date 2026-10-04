Leigh-Anne Pinnock

October 4, 1991

High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, UK

35 Years Old

Libra

Who Is Leigh-Anne Pinnock?



Leigh-Anne Pinnock is a British singer, songwriter, and actress with a powerful R&B-infused voice. She utilizes her massive public platform to champion racial equality and celebrate diversity across the global entertainment industry.





She rose to prominence in 2011 by winning the eighth series of The X Factor. With Little Mix, Pinnock secured nineteen top-ten UK singles while displaying her signature bold style.

Early Life and Education



Leigh-Anne Pinnock grew up in High Wycombe with her two supportive older sisters. Her mother Deborah, a local teacher, and her father John, a mechanic, nurtured her early interest in performing.





She attended Sir William Ramsay School before enrolling at the Sylvia Young Theatre School. There, the future pop star spent her weekends practicing vocals and preparing for the talent auditions that launched her career.

Notable Relationships



Leigh-Anne Pinnock is married to professional footballer Andre Gray after several years of dating. Before her marriage, the singer was publicly linked to footballer Jordan Kiffin and Cover Drive bassist Jamar Harding.





She shares twin daughters with Gray, with whom she co-parents while managing their demanding schedules. The couple celebrated their wedding in Jamaica and announced they are expanding their family with a third child.

Career Highlights



Pinnock earned massive global success as a core member of the pop group Little Mix. The group sold over 60 million records worldwide, scored five number-one singles, and collected three Brit Awards before their hiatus.





Beyond music, Pinnock launched a luxury swimwear brand and co-founded a charitable organization. She also made her feature film acting debut in the romantic comedy Boxing Day and authored a successful memoir.





To date, she has successfully established her solo music career as an independent artist. Her debut solo album My Ego Told Me To reached number three on the charts, cementing her status as a cultural fixture.

Signature Quote



“I found my power when I realized it was within me, within my skin and within my soul. It just needed to be set free.”