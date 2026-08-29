Lea Michele

August 29, 1986

The Bronx, New York, US

40 Years Old

Virgo

Who Is Lea Michele?



Lea Michele is an American actress, singer, and author, recognized for her powerful vocals and commanding stage presence. She effortlessly moves between Broadway and television, captivating audiences with her dynamic performances.





She gained widespread fame playing Rachel Berry on the Fox series Glee, a role that brought her critical acclaim and global recognition. Her portrayal on the musical dramedy solidified her as a prominent figure in entertainment.

Early Life and Education



Lea Michele Sarfati was born in The Bronx, New York, the only child of Edith Thomasina and Marc David Sarfati. Her family, with Italian American and Sephardic Jewish roots, provided a supportive environment.





She attended Rockland Country Day School and Tenafly High School, while also honing her craft at Stagedoor Manor. Michele began performing on Broadway at age eight, marking an early start to her illustrious career.

Notable Relationships



Lea Michele's romantic timeline includes a notable relationship with Glee co-star Cory Monteith, which lasted until his passing in 2013. More recently, she married businessman Zandy Reich in March 2019.





Michele shares two children, son Ever Leo and daughter Emery Sol, with her husband, Reich. The couple often shares glimpses of their family life with the public.

Career Highlights



Lea Michele's career launched with her originating the role of Wendla Bergmann in the acclaimed Broadway musical Spring Awakening. This pivotal role showcased her exceptional vocal talent and established her as a formidable presence in theater.





Beyond the stage, Michele is a New York Times bestselling author, having released books like Brunette Ambition. She has also launched music albums, extending her artistic reach into the recording industry.





To date, she has garnered numerous accolades, including Screen Actors Guild Awards and multiple People's Choice Awards, cementing Michele as a multifaceted talent in entertainment.

Signature Quote



“If you believe in yourself you can make yourself whatever you want to be.”