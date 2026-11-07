Lawrence O'Donnell: Bio And Career Highlights

Lawrence O'Donnell

5 ft 10 in (178 cm)

$16 million, 2026 est.

American

November 7, 1951

Boston, Massachusetts, US

75 Years Old

Scorpio

Who Is Lawrence O'Donnell?



Lawrence O'Donnell is an American television host known for his sharp political commentary and analysis. He anchors the primetime MSNBC show The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell, covering national politics.





He rose to prominence writing and producing the hit NBC political drama The West Wing. His work earned an Emmy Award, establishing his voice across political media, where fans recognize his signature tailored suits.

Early Life and Education



Growing up in Boston, Lawrence O'Donnell was raised by working parents. His father practiced law while his mother managed an office, fostering an early respect for public service and debate inside the household.





He later attended St. Sebastian's School, excelling as a student athlete. At Harvard University, he earned a degree in economics and wrote for the Harvard Lampoon, sharpening writing skills that guided his future media career.

Notable Relationships



Lawrence O'Donnell married actress Kathryn Harrold during an intimate ceremony in 1994. The couple navigated high-profile Hollywood careers together before quietly ending their marriage nearly two decades later.





He shares one daughter, Elizabeth Buckley Harrold O'Donnell, with whom he maintains a close bond. Following his divorce, the television host has chosen to focus primarily on his broadcasting and charitable work.

Career Highlights



O'Donnell began his career as a political advisor in the Senate. He later transitioned to television writing, crafting 16 episodes for NBC's hit drama The West Wing and winning an Emmy Award for his work as an executive producer.





He subsequently launched his flagship MSNBC opinion show, The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell. Beyond broadcasting, he co-founded the K.I.N.D. Fund alongside UNICEF, providing over 400,000 school desks and thousands of scholarships to students in Malawi.

Signature Quote



“I have been calling myself a socialist ever since I first read the definition of socialism in the first economics class I took in college.”