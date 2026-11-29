Image credits: Sue Lukenbaugh Lauren German Height 5 ft 7 in (170 cm) Net Worth $4 million, 2026 est. Nationality American Born November 29, 1978 Birthplace Huntington Beach, California, US Age 48 Years Old Horoscope Sagittarius Profiles

Who Is Lauren German?

Lauren German is an American actress known for her compelling drama and natural screen charisma. She built a versatile career across film and television by bringing deep emotional grounding and subtle humor to every performance.

German first gained widespread notice in the romantic film drama A Walk to Remember. Her memorable supporting role established her talent and led to leading parts in major television horror and procedural hits.

Full Name Lauren Christine German Gender Female Height 5 ft 7 in (170 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $4 million, 2026 est. Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Orange County High School of the Arts, University of Southern California, Actors Studio Father Richard German Mother Holly German

Early Life and Education

Lauren German grew up in Huntington Beach, California, surrounded by encouragement from her family. Her father worked as a vascular surgeon, while German pursued dance training before focusing her career goals entirely on dramatic performance.

She studied high school arts program courses before attending college classes in California. German attended the Orange County High School of the Arts and University of Southern California before refining her technique at the Actors Studio.

Notable Relationships

Lauren German has maintained a quiet personal life outside of her public acting career. Media outlets previously linked her to professional baseball player Barry Zito, though she generally keeps romantic details away from public attention.

German does not have children and remains single, focusing her creative energy on performing. She values personal independence and consistently chooses to highlight her television work over tabloid stories regarding her private life.

Career Highlights

Lauren German earned major television acclaim playing paramedic Leslie Shay on Chicago Fire. She followed that role by starring as Detective Chloe Decker on Lucifer, anchoring the hit urban fantasy series across six successful seasons.

Her film career highlights include prominent roles in horror and dramatic feature films. German delivered memorable performances in Hostel: Part II and post-apocalyptic thriller The Divide, proving her skill in high-stakes genre storytelling.

Her work on network and streaming series built a dedicated global fan base. Through versatile lead performances, German established herself as a mainstay of modern television drama and supernatural entertainment.

Signature Quote

“I'd say that, at least on set and work-wise, I'm the most immature and prankster-y of the bunch.”