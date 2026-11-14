Laura San Giacomo: Bio And Career Highlights

Laura San Giacomo

5 ft 2 in (157 cm)

$6 million, 2026 est.

American

November 14, 1962

West Orange, New Jersey, US

64 Years Old

Scorpio

Who Is Laura San Giacomo?



Laura San Giacomo is an American actress celebrated for her vibrant charm and sharp comedic timing. Her natural talent for authentic screen acting consistently elevates supporting roles into unforgettable cultural moments.





She first captured global attention in Sex, Lies, and Videotape with her captivating performance as the outspoken sister Cynthia. That role won an Independent Spirit Award and established her enduring status in popular entertainment.

Early Life and Education



Growing up in New Jersey, Laura San Giacomo drew inspiration from her supportive Italian American family. Her parents encouraged her artistic curiosity, fostering a creative home environment where she discovered a passion for dramatic performance.





High school theatrical productions at Morris Knolls deepened her commitment to acting. She later earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Carnegie Mellon University, honing her craft through rigorous stage training before moving to New York.

Notable Relationships



Earlier in her career, Laura San Giacomo married actor Cameron Dye after meeting him in the entertainment industry. The couple shared several creative years together before eventually ending their union after nearly a decade of marriage.





She shares a son named Mason with Dye, with whom she maintained a dedicated co-parenting partnership. San Giacomo later married actor Matt Adler, maintaining a strong bond while advocating for inclusive education causes.

Career Highlights



Laura San Giacomo earned acclaim playing Kit De Luca in the blockbuster movie Pretty Woman. She extended her screen success by starring as Maya Gallo across seven seasons of the popular sitcom Just Shoot Me!.





Off camera, she champions inclusive education for children with special needs. She co-founded the CHIME Charter Elementary School in California, establishing an innovative model that integrates students of all abilities.





To date, San Giacomo has collected two Golden Globe nominations and an Independent Spirit Award victory. Her memorable roles and dedicated advocacy continue cementing her influence across film and television.

Signature Quote



“It is about opening your heart and mind to see what people can do rather than what they cannot.”