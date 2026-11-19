Former MLB pitcher Lance Broadway, who went on to pursue a career in Hollywood after retiring, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at 43.

Born on August 20, 1983, the Dallas native played college baseball for the TCU Horned Frogs before getting drafted by the Chicago White Sox in 2005.

He was later traded to the New York Mets in 2009 for a season, then signed a minor league deal with the Toronto Blue Jays before retiring.

Highlights Former Sox and Mets pitcher and Hollywood actor Lance Broadway passed away on Tuesday.

Broadway's former college coach at TCU issued a heartfelt statement following his death.

He began acting after attending a class in 2010 and likened the transition to that of an MLB rookie.

Broadway made his Hollywood debut in 2013’s Olympus Has Fallen, starring Gerard Butler and directed by Antoine Fuqua, and later appeared in a Marvel TV show.

Lance Broadway was found lifeless on a stairwell inside a Texas apartment

While the cause of his demise is still pending, reports have said that Broadway was found on the stairwell inside a Texas apartment complex.

TMZ that they responded to a Dallas PD toldthat they responded to a 911 call from an individual who found his body at around 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

As a kid, Broadway attended Grand Prairie High School and Waxahachie High School, and then spent two years at Dallas Baptist University before transferring to TCU for his junior year.

He posted a 1.61 ERA with 151 strikeouts in 117 innings in his only season with the Horned Frogs, earning Conference USA Pitcher of the Year honors.

“We are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of Lance,” Jim Schlossnagle, who was Broadway’s head coach at TCU, told People Magazine in a statement.

“Lance was a beloved son, brother, friend, and teammate. He meant so much to so many people, especially those involved with TCU Baseball.”

"Lance was an outstanding pitcher both collegiately and professionally, but his bright smile, engaging personality, and fierce loyalty are what I will remember most. Lance will be dearly missed, and our thoughts are most definitely with his family at this time," the note concluded.

Broadway was accused of hitting a man the same year he retired from baseball

He was the 15th pick in the 2005 MLB Draft and made his professional debut two years later.

He spent three seasons with the team before being traded to the New York Mets in 2009, appearing in eight games that season.

He made his final MLB appearance on September 26, 2009, finishing with a 2-2 record and 39 strikeouts.

He retired from professional baseball after pitching in 29 games for the Toronto Blue Jays’ Triple-A affiliate in Las Vegas in 2010.

The same year, Broadway was sued for allegedly attacking Houston man Ivan Pinney at a New Year's Eve party at the Magnolia Hotel in Dallas, gravely damaging his eye and face.

Pinney claimed in the lawsuit that he was beaten up by two baseball players, Broadway and Cameron McGuire, after he told them off for being aggressive with a female friend.

His lawyers claimed that Pinney was later cornered by the two, where Broadway punched his left eye, and McGuire kicked his abdomen and face after he was rendered unconscious from the strike.

The case is listed as closed, though public records and news reports do not specify whether it ended in a settlement, dismissal, or judgment.

Broadway felt joining acting was similar to his MLB experience in many ways

After retiring from sports, he took an acting class in 2010, which inspired him to pursue a career in the field.

“It was the same feeling as walking into a big-league locker room with guys that you knew were established, had earned the right to speak, and you do not have that right,” he told ScreenSlam in 2013 about his film debut.

“I try to take that same approach on set: you’ve never done this before, you don’t know what you’re talking about, so just be seen and say ‘Yes, sir, yes, ma’am’ and do not be heard unless there is an appropriate time.”

“I learned so much from these actors, and everyone was so nice, but I was just watching them go about their business,” he concluded.

Following Olympus Has Fallen, Broadway appeared in True Tales and Beyond the Trek.

Saint George, Kevin from Work, Lucifer, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. throughout the 2010s. He also made brief appearances on television shows such as, and Marvel ’s. throughout the 2010s.

His final screen appearance came in a 2017 episode of Colony.

"I remember when he was a hot prospect," one user mourned