Kylie Jenner Appeared To Be Hiding Something On The Red Carpet, And Fans Can’t Stop Talking About One Odd Detail: “Poor Woman”

Kylie Jenner was dressed to impress at the annual LACMA Art+Film Gala , but fans believed she was desperately trying to hide something from the flashing cameras.

A video of the reality star posing on the red carpet has sparked a wave of speculation, and many questioned why she seemed so uncomfortable.

Her appearance also sparked another debate about the beauty mogul copying the style and mannerisms of Timothée Chalamet 's ex-girlfriend, Lily-Rose Depp .

Highlights Kylie Jenner sparked speculation after she appeared to be extremely uncomfortable in a red-carpet video.

Fans suspected the mark could be a surgical scar, saying: “She’s so insecure trying to appear confident.”

Jenner also faced accusations of copying the style and mannerisms of Timothée Chalamet's ex-girlfriend Lily-Rose Depp.

Kylie Jenner sparked concern as fans thought she was hiding something on the red carpet

Kylie Jenner attended the November 7 event in Los Angeles wearing a striking Ashi Studio Fall 2026 Couture gown.

The burgundy and pale blue dress, created by the Saudi fashion label, featured an unusual deer-print design covered in shimmering sequins, a fitted silhouette, and a dramatic maxi skirt.

While she scored points for her dress, what truly caught people’s attention was a video of her posing for photographers.

Some social media users believed Jenner was trying to conceal a mark beneath her breast, speculating that it could be a scar from breast surgery.

Although there has been no confirmation of what the mark was or whether she was deliberately trying to hide it, the footage prompted plenty of reactions.

“Kylie Jenner looked visibly worried while trying to hide something as she posed on the red carpet. I hope she’s okay because something just doesn’t seem right with her,” one commented online.

Many believed the reality TV star was uncomfortable showing a scar below her breast to the world

Another was taken aback, saying: “Doctors in the US really are butchers, I’m honestly shocked.”

“Need a better surgeon,” one claimed.

“Kylie Jenner trying to hide her implants scars is just hilarious,” one said.

“She’s so insecure trying to appear confident. Poor woman,” one said. “The horrible scar in her breast is what has her worried, insecure or mad.”

Some wondered why there was a need to hide it in the first place.

“There is nothing wrong with getting plastic surgery of any kind if that’s what you want go do; it’s your body and your choice,” said one. “However trying to set unrealistic beauty standards is so harmful. Why try and hide it when it’s clearly just a part of your reality.”

Jenner once generously shared her breast implant order on social media

Last year, Jenner casually spilled the tea on her breast augmentation procedure after TikToker Rachel Leary made a video about how she got the most “perfect, natural-looking b**b job ever.”

“Girl, please can you just tell us what it is that you asked for when you had your b**bs done?” Leary asked the reality TV star in her video.

After Jenner saw the clip, she generously shared the breast implant order she gave her plastic surgeon.

“445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!! Silicone!!! Garth Fisher!!! Hope this helps lol,” she commented on the video.

Her specs meant she got silicone implants, which were 445cc (cubic centimeters) in size, placed half under the chest muscle.

The “profile” would refer to how far the implant projects outward from the chest wall when viewed from the side.

“When it comes to profiles, there are different types, such as low, moderate, and high, which are decided upon based on the patient’s anatomy and the goal they’re trying to achieve,” Lyle Leipziger, MD, chief of plastic surgery at North Shore University Hospital and LIJ Medical Center, told Elle .

The cosmetics mogul admitted that she regrets getting breast implants at the age of 19

Jenner’s choice of a “moderate” profile is normally considered to be one of the most natural profiles to get.

“Half under the muscle” refers to the dual-plane placement of the implants, “meaning part under the muscle and part under the lower breast tissue,” Lyle told the outlet.

Previously, on a 2023 episode of The Kardashians, Jenner confirmed that she got her “breasts done” at the age of 19.

“I got my breasts done before Stormi, not thinking I would have a child when I was 20. Like, they were still healing,” she said at the time.

The mother of two also expressed regret over the procedure and called her natural assets “gorgeous.”

“I had beautiful breasts. Just gorgeous. Perfect size, perfect everything. And I just wish, obviously, I never got them done to begin with,” she said on the show. “[I] recommend anyone thinking about it to wait until after children.”

Jenner was accused once again of copying Timothée Chalamet's ex Lily-Rose Depp at the LACMA Gala

This week, Jenner attended the LACMA Gala 2026 with her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet.

But the pair walked the floor separately and didn’t pose together for photographers.

Several social media users claimed the Kylie Cosmetics founder was copying the signature pout and mannerisms of Lily-Rose Depp, the daughter of Johnny Depp and Chalamet's former girlfriend.

Jenner has faced accusations of mimicking Depp in the past as well.

“The makeup and facial expressions are all giving Lily, not just the poses,” one said about the reality TV star’s LACMA Gala look.

“The way she tries to do the pouty face like Lily k*lls me,” read a second comment, while a third said, “She morphs into the ex of every man she dates.”

“Anyone who can't see this is blind tbh,” said a fourth. “It was like immediately after dating Timothée her entire style changed.”

“I think everyone knows they have implants,” one commented online