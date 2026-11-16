“Hope It’s Not A Loaner”: Kylie Jenner Mercilessly Mocked After Fans Notice Telling Detail On Governors Awards Dress

Kylie Jenner seemingly couldn't escape controversy even while enjoying a glamorous night out with Timothée Chalamet .

The 29-year-old reality TV star, who’s currently at the center of multiple lawsuits, attended the 2026 Governors Awards on Sunday, walking hand-in-hand with her boyfriend in front of cameras.

Many had some savage criticism about her dress, saying: “They need to stop ruining vintage pieces.”

Highlights Kylie Jenner's vintage designer gown sparked a wave of ruthless criticism at the 2026 Governors Awards.

She was seen posing at the event with her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.

“The way they all make the nicest of outfits look cheap and trashy is... A talent in itself,” one commented online.

Her appearance came after a fourth lawsuit was filed against her earlier this month.

Kylie Jenner seemingly couldn't escape controversy at the 2026 Governors Awards with Timothée Chalamet

For the star-studded evening, Kylie Jenner dipped into the fashion archives and wore a vintage Roberto Cavalli gown from the designer's 2006 runway collection.

The cream and gold gown featured a dramatic train and sparkling crystal-encrusted straps across the back.

The gown on Kylie was meant to give the nearly two-decade-old design a fresh take on the red carpet. Her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet posed next to her in a black suit and a bow tie.

Eagle-eyed viewers were more interested in what was happening to the dress's seams.

Close-up photos of the outfit sparked a wave of criticism , with fans pointing out what looked like extra material and stitching on the backside of the gown.

Some suggested that the dress had been altered to accommodate Jenner's curves, while others claimed the modifications compromised the original design.

“That dress seam is holding on for dear life!! Hope it's not a loaner!! Bahaha!” one commented online

“Those poor seams are clinging together for dear life!” one said.

"Man the original is so f***ing gorgeous. The way they all make the nicest of outfits look cheap and trashy is... A talent in itself. The only one they all have,” said another.

“The original is breathtaking, her chopped up version is just ehhh,” one said.

“Why do these women insist on on forcing themselves into sh** that just ain’t for them?” asked another.

Others questioned the timing of her glamorous outing, which came after a fourth lawsuit was filed against the cosmetics mogul earlier this month.

“Her attending the Governors Awards with Timothée in the middle of all these lawsuits is crazy work,” wrote one Redditor.

“Like, why not just sit this one out? The timing is terrible PR, and I genuinely wonder if she’ll still be attending events when these cases actually go to trial,” they continued.

Four former household employees have filed lawsuits against Kylie Jenner in seven months

In the last seven months, Jenner has been named in four different lawsuits filed by former household employees, accusing her of workplace misconduct, including discrimination, harassment, and retaliation.

The latest complaint was filed on November 5 by Dinora Carolina Cabria Amaya, who reportedly worked at Jenner’s properties from March 2025 until February 2026.

Amaya filed the lawsuit against Jenner, her company, and staff members Laura Dooley and Itzel Sibrian.

On one occasion, Amaya alleged that she was trapped inside Jenner's closet for over an hour while a supervisor “laughed and mocked her.”

She also claimed that on another occasion, while cleaning and organizing a drawer in one of Jenner’s laundry rooms, an unsecured pepper spray canister discharged into her face, leaving her with lingering eye problems.

The more she “complained that she was hurt, the harder Defendants made her job,” the lawsuit alleged.

The latest lawsuit includes allegations involving pepper spray, a dog bite, and getting locked in a closet

Amaya also claimed she was bitten by a dog while working at one of Jenner's properties.

“Defendants were making her life miserable so she would quit,” the lawsuit claimed, adding that she was fired on February 6.

Former housekeeper, Angelica Hernandez Vasquez, was the first to file a lawsuit against Jenner in April, saying she had been discriminated against for being Catholic.

Vasquez was “mocked for accent and treated as inferior because of her Salvadoran background,” she alleged in her lawsuit and claimed one of the supervisors threw a clothing hanger at her feet on one occasion.

Later the same month, former housekeeper Juana Delgado Soto also filed a lawsuit, making similar accusations of discrimination and humiliation.

The third lawsuit was filed in June by a private chef, identified only as Jane Doe, who suffered a miscarriage in February 2025 while working for the Kylie Cosmetics founder.

One former employee claimed she suffered a miscarriage from the “overwhelming physical strain”

The chef claimed she was five months pregnant at the time, working under “overwhelming physical strain” during a birthday party for Jenner’s child in Palm Springs.

Not only were her “requests for assistance” dismissed, but she was also treated with “hostility” at the time.

The next day, she woke up with severe hemorrhaging and lost the child, eventually losing her job as well after being fired in late March.

Jenner’s lawyer acknowledged the four lawsuits in a recent statement

Michael Rhodes, a lawyer for Jenner, released a statement and said the four lawsuits were brought forward by the same attorney.

“It’s clear that this lawyer wants to use publicity to try and extract an unwarranted payday. We’re not going to be intimidated into doing that,” said the lawyer.

“As such, we’ll defend these meritless cases vigorously and look forward to telling our side of the story,” Rhodes added.

“4 lawsuits in 7 months seems like a bad trend,” one commented online