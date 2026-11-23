Kurupt

5 ft 9 in (175 cm)

$2 million, 2026 est.

American

November 23, 1972

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US

54 Years Old

Sagittarius

Who Is Kurupt?



Ricardo Emmanuel Brown is an American rapper celebrated for his sharp West Coast lyricism. His rapid delivery and intricate internal rhymes helped elevate nineties gangsta rap into an influential and respected art form.





He gained national attention after delivering fierce guest verses on the classic studio album The Chronic. That momentum propelled his hit duo Tha Dogg Pound to fame; fans know him as Young Gotti.

Early Life and Education



Young Ricardo Brown grew up surrounded by soul records in Philadelphia. His mother encouraged his creativity, though family moves eventually brought the aspiring lyricist to Hawthorne, California during his teenage years.





He attended Hawthorne High School while honing his freestyle skills on local street corners. Participating in aggressive neighborhood rap battles sharpened his trademark fast delivery and laid the groundwork for his recording career.

Notable Relationships



Over the years, Brown engaged in high-profile romances with fellow musical artists. He was previously engaged to rapper Foxy Brown and later shared a relationship with singer Natina Reed, with whom he has a son named Tren.





The rapper later married Jovan Brown in a quiet ceremony. Following their eventual divorce after a decade of marriage, he has continued focusing on his family life and long-standing music collaborations.

Career Highlights



West Coast gangsta rap found a defining voice in Kurupt. As one half of Tha Dogg Pound, he earned a Grammy nomination for “What Would U Do?” before scoring a Billboard top ten debut with his solo album Kuruption!





Beyond recording, the artist expanded into independent label leadership and acting. He co-founded Antra Records, executive-produced regional projects, and landed roles in feature films including Hollywood Homicide and Half Past Dead.





His work remains heavily celebrated across the hip-hop community. With iconic multi-platinum guest verses and decades of influential releases, Brown solidified his status as an enduring pillar of West Coast rap culture.

Signature Quote



“I just write from the heart and express what I feel, because authentic music is the only kind that truly stands the test of time.”