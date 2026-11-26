Kristin Bauer van Straten

5 ft 9 in (175 cm)

$5 million, 2026 est.

American

November 26, 1966

Racine, Wisconsin, US

60 Years Old

Sagittarius

Who Is Kristin Bauer van Straten?



Kristin Bauer van Straten is an American actress celebrated for playing razor-sharp, memorable television characters. Her initial background in fine arts brought a distinctive visual poise to her acting career.





She first gained wide attention playing Gillian on Seinfeld, turning a brief guest appearance into an iconic comedic milestone. Her breakout role on True Blood earned cult fame, and she is an active animal advocate.

Early Life and Education



Growing up in Racine, Wisconsin, Kristin Bauer van Straten spent childhood riding horses outdoors. Her father collected sports firearms while her mother worked with local charities, instilling early passions for nature and community service.





She graduated from the Prairie School before pursuing fine arts in college. Studies at Washington University in St. Louis and Parsons School of Design sharpened her painting talents before a move to Los Angeles sparked her acting career.

Notable Relationships



Kristin Bauer married South African musician Abri van Straten in August 2009. The pair tied the knot during an intimate ceremony on her family farm in Wisconsin after meeting on a coffee date earlier that year.





The couple has no children and maintains a low-profile lifestyle together in Los Angeles. They frequently collaborate on creative endeavors while dedicating significant effort to animal rescue initiatives and environmental causes across the region.

Career Highlights



Kristin Bauer van Straten earned worldwide fame portraying vampire Pam on True Blood. Her commanding performance across seven seasons turned the character into a fan favorite, complemented by recurring work as Maleficent on Once Upon a Time.





Beyond acting, she maintains a thriving career as a commissioned portrait artist. She also co-hosted the official rewatch podcast Truest Blood and campaigns extensively for animal conservation groups including Oceana and the International Fund for Animal Welfare.

Signature Quote



“I do not know how else we evolve into a kinder species than to stop, look, and think about the lives around us.”