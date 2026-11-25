Kristian Nairn

6 ft 10 in (208 cm)

$3 million, 2026 est.

Northern Irish

November 25, 1975

Lisburn, UK

51 Years Old

Sagittarius

Who Is Kristian Nairn?



Kristian Nairn is a Northern Irish actor and musician with vast creative versatility. He built an international career by pairing memorable television roles with two decades as a resident DJ in electronic music venues.





He rose to global fame portraying the gentle character Hodor on Game of Thrones. His poignant performance transformed a quiet servant into one of television's most beloved figures.

Early Life and Education



Kristian Nairn was born in Lisburn, Northern Ireland, on November 25, 1975. Growing up in a supportive household, his mother encouraged his artistic pursuits and later urged him to audition for his defining screen role.





Music captured his focus early during his school years in Belfast. He mastered the guitar, developed a passion for electronic production, and began spinning tracks at local clubs before establishing a long residence at Kremlin.

Notable Relationships



Over the years, Kristian Nairn has kept his personal life largely away from public headlines. He publicly came out as gay during a 2014 interview, receiving widespread praise from fans and LGBTQ advocates worldwide.





He has no children and has not publicly revealed a romantic partner. The actor lives in Northern Ireland, focusing on his music production and touring while maintaining close bonds with his family.

Career Highlights



Kristian Nairn achieved international acclaim through his breakout television performance. He played the beloved character Hodor across six seasons of Game of Thrones, securing worldwide popularity and earning a SAG Award nomination alongside the ensemble cast.





Beyond Westeros, he expanded his screen credits with dynamic roles. He co-starred as Wee John Feeney in the comedy series Our Flag Means Death, while continuously headlining global DJ tours under the banner Rave of Thrones.





His dual identity as an actor and DJ remains a unique entertainment footprint. He published his memoir Beyond the Throne in 2024, cementing his legacy across fantasy television and progressive house music.

Signature Quote



“I've always been very proud of who I am, and I'm not going to hide it for anyone.”