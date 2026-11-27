An old Instagram tribute from Kristen Bell to her husband, Dax Shepard , has reignited a heated online debate as netizens focus on an uncomfortable detail.

Originally shared in September 2025 to mark Shepard’s 21 years of sobriety , the post featured several intimate family photos , including moments of the actor kissing and hugging the couple’s daughters.

Highlights Kristen Bell's tribute celebrating Dax Shepard's sobriety anniversary has resurfaced a year later.

Several family photographs have become the centre of a heated online debate.

The renewed criticism has also brought attention back to the couple's previous controversies surrounding parenting, marriage and Shepard's recovery journey.

While Bell’s message was meant to celebrate her husband’s recovery, detractors questioned the family’s boundaries, with one writing, "Why is he kissing his underage daughter on the lips? What is wrong with Americans?"

Kristen Bell’s intimate family photos celebrating Dax Shepard’s sobriety have reignited due to other reasons

In 2025, Bell shared a carousel of family photos celebrating Shepard's 21st sobriety anniversary.

One photograph showed the couple sharing a kiss while out on a walk. Other photos showed Shepard hugging and kissing their daughters, Lincoln and Delta, while Bell looked on and smiled.

The pictures also included affectionate family moments that some viewers zoomed in on.

Alongside the photos, Bell wrote about what recovery had brought into her husband’s life.

"This is what 21 years of sobriety looks like—lots of hugging and hugging everyone and everything and hugging life. Thank you for getting sober, @daxshepard," she wrote.

She ended the tribute by adding, "I am eternally grateful to have you. We all are.”

Shepard responded with a joke about the emotional message, writing, "Well, this is a low blow. Even for you. Makin' a guy cry when he can't turn to booze?”

The post initially received warm reactions from celebrity friends and fans. But as the pictures resurfaced, attention shifted to the moments showing Shepard kissing his daughters on the lips.

Several social media users questioned the pictures and said they were uncomfortable with the actor kissing his daughters

One person wrote, “Mouth kissing your child is crazy work!" while another said, "F**king p*do…. So disgusting and disturbing to see… grown men should NEVER kiss kids on their lips, let alone in bed and half n**ed.”

Another person questioned their family dynamics , writing, "I don't feel like a woman should let his husband give mouth kisses to their daughters."

Others focused on how the pictures looked. One commenter wrote, "G*n to my head of who is the daughter and who is Kristen, I wouldn’t make it out alive"

Another added, "I’m so uncomfortable .”

Meanwhile, others defended Bell and Shepard, saying the photos showed normal family affection.

One person wrote, "Girls dressed up, jumped into bed to say happy birthday to their father, and you are s**ualizing it? You are sad, sad, lonely people, never truly loved by anyone."

Another commenter said, "If u see anything wrong with this ur just a sick mf raised without love at all… all I see is just a pampered kid who loves her dad and a dad who loves her kid as it should be"

Some also pointed out that the pictures did not necessarily show anything beyond a quick display of affection.

"If you weirdos would look a little closer, their lips aren’t puckered. It’s a quick display of affection for a child and parent," one person wrote.

Another commented, "I don’t see the issue?"

Bell’s post was a huge celebration for their family as Shepard faced several setbacks during his sobriety journey

The original tribute was particularly meaningful because Shepard has been open about his struggles with a**iction. Although he celebrated 21 years of sobriety in the 2025 post, his recovery journey has not been without setbacks.

In September 2020, the actor revealed on his podcast, Armchair Expert, that he had relapsed after 16 years of sobriety.

He explained that he had started misusing prescription pain medication following several motorcycle injuries and eventually began hiding his dr*g use from Bell and his co-host, Monica Padman.

Shepard admitted that his medication use had become increasingly difficult to control. He also spoke about feeling frightened and isolated as he struggled to stop.

"I'm lying to other people, and I know I have to quit," he said while discussing the relapse.

He also explained that he feared one slip would lead him back to drinking and using c**aine. At the time of his podcast confession, he said he had been sober for seven days.

Bell later addressed the relapse during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show . She said Shepard was doing well and praised him for being honest about what had happened.

"The thing I love most about Dax is a) he was able to tell me and tell us and say we need a different plan," she said.

She also explained that they had made changes to help him avoid another relapse.

Recalling Shepard’s approach, she said, "He was like, 'I don't want to risk this family, and I did, so let's put new things in place to make sure it doesn't happen again.'"

Shepard has also said he discusses his recovery with his daughters. He previously explained that he tells Lincoln and Delta he attends A**oholics Anonymous meetings twice a week.

"I'm an alcoholic, and if I don't go there, then I'll drink, and then I'll be a terrible dad," he said.

The post has resurfaced amid ongoing backlash over their parenting and marriage

The resurfaced photos are not the only reason Bell and Shepard’s family life has become a subject of online debate

Earlier in 2026, Shepard faced criticism after revealing that his younger daughter, Delta, had told him she wanted to become a mother, as reported by Bored Panda.

During an episode of Armchair Expert , he recalled offering to pay to freeze her eggs.

“I said, ‘If you want to, we’ll freeze your eggs when you’re 18. I’ll pay for you to get your eggs frozen so you don’t have to think about that,’” Shepard said.

“I don’t want to plant any seeds that I’d be judgmental or whatever.”

The suggestion divided listeners.

"To talk about harvesting your 11-year-old daughter’s eggs… This part of the conversation should have waited to happen when she is 18 or older,” one netizen wrote.

Another commented, "To even entertain the conversation of freezing your eggs with an 11-year-old is ludicrous."

Shepard has also recently pushed back against claims that he is controlling or a**sive toward Bell.

Addressing the criticism on his podcast, Shepard described the allegations as "deeply insulting" and said they had affected his mental health.

"I don't ever yell at my children. I don't yell at my wife. To have given it my all to be the opposite of what now some group of people is saying I am, it's hard," he said.

He also argued that the claims were unfair to Bell.

"She's sitting in a house with her two daughters and modeling some a**sive relationship? Like, it's very offensive to her," he added.

"She's way too old for mouth kisses," wrote one netizen