Sister Of Horror Attack Culprit Who Had Her Life Taken Was An Artist Whose Work Is Now Causing An Uproar

As Poland reels from the gruesome Kraków rampage , some people have turned their attention to the attacker’s sister and questioned her mental health , simply based on her paintings.

21-year-old Magdalena Oksińska was the sister of the suspect, Michal Oksiński , 24, who went on a rampage and ended the lives of nine people. He left 16 others injured.

Highlights Michal Oksinski, 24, opened fire on tourists and pedestrians in Kraków's historic city center.

Following the rampage, police discovered three more bodies in his family's apartment.

Many felt the attacker’s sister explored some uncomfortable subjects in her artwork.

“This is sick,” one said, while others defended her paintings.

Authorities are investigating the incident as a possible terror attack that could have been motivated by the suspect’s far-right ideologies.

An unexpected debate erupted over the artwork of Magdalena Oksińska, the sister of the Kraków rampage suspect

Trigger warning: this article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.

Terror broke out in Kraków’s historic Main Market Square on Saturday, shortly after 3 p.m., when Michal Oksiński began firing a rifle at pedestrians and tourists from his black Subaru.

He continued driving through the city center, opening fire at multiple locations and targets. His bullets even struck a passing tram, shattering the driver's cabin window.

People fled into nearby cafes, restaurants, and buildings as panic spread through the area.

Six victims, including four women and two men, lost their lives in the attack.

But the incident took another disturbing turn when authorities began investigating the suspect’s background.

Their search took them about 120 miles northeast of Kraków to the town of Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski, where three more bodies were waiting to be found in Michal’s family apartment

The rampage took an even darker turn when police discovered three more bodies

It is believed Michal first pulled the trigger on his parents and sister , Magdalena Oksińska, before executing the city center rampage.

Neighbors described the parents as friendly but claimed the son was antisocial

Meanwhile, Magdalena was an artist and student at the Academy of Fine Arts in Kraków at the time of her passing.

She was an “exceptionally talented artist,” who was a “sensitive, hardworking, humble, and warm person,” according to a post shared by the After-School Work Center in Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski following her passing.

Prof. Andrzej Bednarczyk from her university also shared a message following the tragedy, saying: “Nothing will be the same as before. The delicate fabric of our academic community has been painfully wounded. Only together can we recover.”

The deceased sister’s artistic talent was praised by the people who knew her

Artur Łakomiec, the mayor of Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski, said he had met the attacker’s sister a couple of years back and expressed grief over her life being cut short.

“I had the pleasure of meeting her at the opening of the exhibition 2.5 years ago. A very promising artist, she had a career ahead of her,” he said.

Despite praise from people who knew her, netizens seemed offended by the ideas she put on a canvas.

One of her artworks drew massive attention for showing a sanitary pad, stained with what appears to be menstrual blood.

The image has prompted some social media users to question Magdalena's mental health. Some seemingly treated it as evidence that something was wrong with her.

A painting of a bloodstained sanitary pad left some people outraged

“M**sacre. Is this supposed to be art?” said a commenter who discovered Magdalena’s artwork on her Instagram page following the attack.

One said, “This is sick.”

“What must have been going on in this artist's mind for her to choose such subjects for her paintings?” asked another. “Art is art, talent is talent, but these subjects are inappropriate/out of place. The other subjects of her paintings also give one food for thought.”

However, many people pushed back against critics, arguing that her character and mental health couldn’t be assessed based on her paintings.

They also asserted that there was nothing wrong with menstruation being the subject of art

“Fantastic works, it's a pity they were discovered in such a tragic way,” one said.

People were divided over whether her artwork was inappropriate

“News: a man with extremist views m**dered his parents and little sister then went on to m**sacre people in the middle of city square. Polish men on the internet: that little sister was not sane, look, she painted period blood on a pad that one time! I've had enough of this world,” wrote another.

One said, “People are so surprised by the image that every woman sees every month… This is what common and modern art is about, it concerns everyday things, sometimes controversial for some, although it should not be that way.”

Magdalena's artwork was reportedly showcased at the Ostrowiec Art Exhibition Office in 2024.

One of them was titled “ACNE VULGARIS.”

The cultural center quoted the youngster explaining the artwork in 2024, saying: “The title, referring to a skin disease occurring at puberty, is for me a specific symbol of everyday life for a young person.”

Polish authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the attack

“First life experiences - important, difficult, often embarrassing, and complicated - can subconsciously penetrate into creations, creations, and work products,” Magdalena continued.

Polish authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the attack over the weekend.

Initial reports claimed Michal may have been motivated by far-right ideologies. However, his ideological background is still being investigated.

He was dressed in full military tactical gear and was reportedly armed with a military-grade weapon but was not a member of the country’s armed forces, authorities said.

Michal was taken to the hospital following the attack but succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

The unprecedented rampage shattered Poland's long-held sense of security.

In the country, where laws related to firearms are exceptionally strict, it was extremely rare to see scenes of bloodshed and bodies scattered across Kraków's historic tourist center

“How tragic. Heartbreaking,” one commented online