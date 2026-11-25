From the comfort of your candlelit dinner table, your favorite restaurant may appear to be a calm, well-oiled machine, where staff go about their business with poise and grace. But beyond the culinary magic, there's a lot more going on than meets the eye. As soon as those kitchen doors swing open, a completely different world awaits. It can be like a pressure cooker of panic, chaos, exhaustion and intense heat.
Diners often have no cooking clue what really happens before (and after) their perfectly plated food arrives. But there's an entire online community dedicated spilling the beans about what it's really like to work in the restaurant industry. Kitchen Confidential has close to 2 million members, and many of them have first-hand experience of the madness that goes on. From scandals, gossip and drama, to gross details, rude customers and the truth about your food, the page reads like a never-ending reality show transcript.
Bored Panda has put together some of the best posts for you to scroll through before you make that 7:30pm reservation for Friday night. Some might have you appreciating restaurant staff a lot more, while others could inspire you to rather eat at home.
#1 My Residents Refused To Eat These Because They Looked Like Rotten Eggs
Blueberry muffin truffles. It's blueberry muffin mix dipped in a blueberry infused white chocolate glaze
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7points
#2 This Happened Almost A Year Ago And I Still Think About It Sometimes
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7points
#3 I Bet He Talks With His Hands
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7points
#4 Steve Decided He Wanted 4 Sausage Links Today Instead Of 3
Him and Nancy are my most prominent breakfast regulars. They order their usuals 3, sometimes 4 times per week. Today he asked for an extra sausage link. I have included some cut up apple on his plate for the last 5 months or so. He may not be the healthiest guy, but I feel good that I can add some fiber to his diet.
We aren’t a fancy steakhouse, so I’m not concerned about plating being perfect. We make our own bread and slice it by hand, daily. They really appreciate our restaurant and the service we provide for our customers.
Really great people, and good tippers on top of it.
We aren’t a fancy steakhouse, so I’m not concerned about plating being perfect. We make our own bread and slice it by hand, daily. They really appreciate our restaurant and the service we provide for our customers.
Really great people, and good tippers on top of it.
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6points
#5 Hired A Prep Cook Who Made This For Breakfast
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6points
#6 Someone Forgot That Dough Rises
Someone tossed a bunch of pizza dough into the trash and then left it overnight for me to deal with in the morning
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6points
#7 I Think Corporate Is Running Out Of Ideas
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6points
#8 Fire The Split Salmon Head For Table 8 … My Thai Date Ate The Entire Thing … Bones, Cartilage, And All -
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6points
#9 Cooked Dinner For Metallica And They Were The Ones Who Insisted On Getting A Pic
James Hetfield (lead singer) left early but after they ate they came up and asked if I cooked for them and said to get a picture with the guys. Also did a shot of some kind of whiskey they brought. Great memory!
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5points
#10 30 Years I Have Been Cooking And Still Some Orders Can Surprise Me
TLDR: lady ordered a raw burger, I gave her one.
For context a woman came in today and asked to see the person cooking. When I went out to see her she informed me she wanted a burger seared for 7 seconds on each side. I asked her if she was sure that’s what she wanted. She responded with actually if I can just have it raw that would be even better. I checked the food code and as long as the menu states that eating raw or undercooked product increases your chance for food born illness we can serve hamburger to order. Even if the order is raw. She wants you all to know that this is the healthier way to eat your burger. I promptly told her I can find a whole lot of people that would disagree with that. Once again though “The customer is always right, in matters of taste”. That does not mean I agree with them.
For context a woman came in today and asked to see the person cooking. When I went out to see her she informed me she wanted a burger seared for 7 seconds on each side. I asked her if she was sure that’s what she wanted. She responded with actually if I can just have it raw that would be even better. I checked the food code and as long as the menu states that eating raw or undercooked product increases your chance for food born illness we can serve hamburger to order. Even if the order is raw. She wants you all to know that this is the healthier way to eat your burger. I promptly told her I can find a whole lot of people that would disagree with that. Once again though “The customer is always right, in matters of taste”. That does not mean I agree with them.
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5points
#11 That's Definitely Tortellini - Said The Server And Cook At An Italian Restaurant
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5points
#12 I Think We Should Be Allowed To Fight 1 Customer A Day
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5points
#13 Kippoushi Ramen In Fussa, Tokyo
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5points
#14 $60 Grazing Table For 30 People — Making It Look Like More Than It Is
Got asked to put together a grazing table for a 30-person bridal shower and had about $60 to work with (plus a few things from home).
Hard salami + pepperoni (roses + a “river” to add movement)
Sliced cheeses (had to get creative so it didn’t look flat—folded/curled everything)
Crackers, pretzels, nuts, dried fruit to fill space and add texture
Homemade whipped herb butter + strawberry chia jam to make it feel a little more intentional
Main focus was just packing everything in tight and building some height so it didn’t read as “budget.”
Ended up getting a lot of great reactions—one of the people helping set up said they were expecting a basic tray and were surprised to see a full spread, which I’ll take as a win.
Hard salami + pepperoni (roses + a “river” to add movement)
Sliced cheeses (had to get creative so it didn’t look flat—folded/curled everything)
Crackers, pretzels, nuts, dried fruit to fill space and add texture
Homemade whipped herb butter + strawberry chia jam to make it feel a little more intentional
Main focus was just packing everything in tight and building some height so it didn’t read as “budget.”
Ended up getting a lot of great reactions—one of the people helping set up said they were expecting a basic tray and were surprised to see a full spread, which I’ll take as a win.
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5points
#15 Well D**n
Beef Wellington is just a corn dog from a different socioeconomic background.
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5points
#16 Worked A 12 Hour Shift, Craving Tacos
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5points
#17 NYC Deli Prices
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4points
#18 Rainbow Stuff For The Pride Event My Job Is Doing Today
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4points
#19 Reminiscing On Butter Day
This was years ago when I was 17 years old and the Scrub Mother (dishwasher). But I just wanted to share with you all what was one of the worst days of my life. That is butter. All of it
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4points
#20 How Much Of This Still Rings True, 26 Years Later?
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4points
Ilona BaliūnaitėBoredPanda StaffView profile