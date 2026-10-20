Keyshia Cole

October 15, 1981

Oakland, California, US

45 Years Old

Libra

Who Is Keyshia Cole?



Keyshia Cole is a celebrated American R&B singer renowned for her deeply expressive and soulful voice. Her candid songs about romantic struggles and personal resilience established her as a defining voice in modern hip hop soul.





She rose to national fame following the release of her 2005 debut album, The Way It Is. The platinum record spawned her signature ballad “Love” and inspired a popular BET reality show.

Early Life and Education



Young Keyshia Cole faced early family hardship while growing up in Oakland, California. After her adoption by Leon and Yvonne Cole, she found comfort in music and spent hours developing her singing voice.





She later attended Tracy High School while actively chasing a recording career. During those formative years, she recorded vocals with Bay Area rap legend MC Hammer and gained valuable industry experience.

Notable Relationships



Over the past decade, Keyshia Cole experienced several high-profile romances in the public eye. She was previously married to former NBA player Daniel Gibson and later spent two years in a relationship with musician Niko Khalé.





The singer shares a son with Gibson and another son with Khalé, with whom she maintains active co-parenting relationships. She is currently single and continues to prioritize her family life.

Career Highlights



Keyshia Cole built a powerful catalog in contemporary R&B with multiple multi-platinum releases. Her debut project, The Way It Is, and her follow-up album, Just Like You, yielded hit singles including “Love” and “Let It Go” that dominated music charts.





She expanded her public profile by starring in successful television shows. Her popular BET reality series Keyshia Cole: The Way It Is captured widespread viewer interest and led to several follow-up television projects.





To date, Cole has earned four Grammy nominations and multiple BET Awards for her musical contributions. Her emotionally raw anthems continue to influence a new generation of R&B vocalists, cementing Cole as a fixture in modern pop culture.

Signature Quote



“I want young women to know that no matter what you go through in life, you can overcome it if you stay true to yourself.”