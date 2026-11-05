“Is This Normal?”: Kendall and Kylie Jenner's Unusual Interaction Leaves Fans Uncomfortable

The Kardashian-Jenner family has never been particularly shy about showing affection.

But one moment between Kendall and Kylie Jenner has left fans wondering if they've taken their sisterly love a little too far.

Viewers were split over whether the siblings’ interaction was harmless or downright uncomfortable.

“It’s a white people thing, babe,” one explained.

Highlights A video of Kylie and Kendall Jenner kissing on the lips at a birthday party has sparked an online debate.

Some viewers called the interaction inappropriate, while others defended it as harmless sibling affection.

Others insisted it was a “white people thing.”

Kylie, Kim, Khloé, and Kris Jenner shared emotional birthday tributes to Kendall as she turned 31 years old this week.

A throwback clip of the Jenner sisters has people asking some awkward questions

The debate began after a clip shared by Khloé Kardashian captured the famous Jenner sisters at what looked like a party.

“I love these two little penguins,” read the text Khloé included in the video before putting it out into the Instagram wilderness.

The video appeared to be taken from Kendall’s 30th birthday celebration last year.

In the video, Kylie was seen with the birthday girl’s arms wrapped around her.

Kendall began demanding a kiss from the beauty mogul at some point in the clip.

“Kiss me!” the supermodel squealed. And Kylie eventually obliged, planting a kiss on her older sister’s lips.

The supermodel’s demand for a kiss from her little sister left viewers doing a double take

Khloé even included the clip in her birthday tribute to Kendall, who celebrated her 31st birthday this week on November 3.

The video quickly spread online like wildfire, finding its way onto Reddit, X, and TikTok.

Some assumed Kylie may have been intoxicated when she indulged in the sisterly smooch.

“When Kylie Jenner got so drunk that she kissed Kendall Jenner on the lips,” one wrote while sharing the clip.

One X user started a debate online, asking: “Is this… normal?”

“In what world is this normal? This is NOT normal,” one exclaimed in the comments section.

Another wrote, “No this is inc*st which is disgusting.”

“Absolutely the f*** not,” one answered. “That whole family is sick and needs genuine psychiatric attention if they think this is okay.”

“For sisters? No, but for their family? Unfortunately, yes they're known to be inappropriate with each other,” said another.

Fans questioned whether the sisters’ lip smooch was normal

Others, however, weren't convinced there was anything worth getting worked up about.

“You guys don’t kiss your sisters? No wonder there’s an affection epidemic, y’all lacking basic love,” one said.

“They are having fun, leave them alone,” urged another. “What's not normal is you trying to find a problem with everything. Let people live!”

One said, “Yeah, everybody I know has kissed their sister on the mouth, just a quick peck like they did. There’s nothing s**ual about it when it’s your sister.”

Some viewers believed it was exclusively a white-person thing.

“Anybody who tells you yes is white and crazy,” one said.

Another wrote, “Drunk white women will do anything when a camera is on them.”

Kendall received a wave of heartfelt birthday tributes from the Kardashian-Jenner clan

For her birthday this week, Kendall received a lot of love from her family members online, including Kylie.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a bunch of throwback pictures of herself with Kendall from their childhood.

“I am who I am because of who you’ve been to me. happy birthday to my forever sister ostrich/deer cutie pie,” she wrote in the caption.

Khloé wrote a lengthy post for the supermodel, calling her: “my forever love.”

“No matter how much life changes or how many chapters we live, there will always be a part of me that sees you as my little angel baby. And there will never be a version of this life where I’m not beside you, loving you, believing in you, and cheering you on,” she wrote.

Sister Kim Kardashian also shared a message to her “little baby Kenny.”

“Happiest of birthdays. I know this year is gonna bring you so much joy, and I can’t wait to be right by your side to witness another magical year,” Kim wrote in an Instagram Story , sharing a picture from her younger days, kissing baby Kendall on her cheek.

Family matriarch, Kris Jenner, shared an Instagram tribute of her own, calling her daughter her “angel girl.”

Kylie, Khloé, Kim and their mom Kris shared sweet messages for her 31st birthday



























View this post on Instagram















































A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)





The momager said she was “so proud” of everything Kendall has managed to accomplish and “even more proud” of the woman she is.

“You are kind, passionate, patient, funny, loving, smart, creative, gentle, loyal, and you give 100% of yourself to everything you do and to everyone you love,” the mother added .

Viewers were split over whether the siblings’ interaction was harmless or downright uncomfortable