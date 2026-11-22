Kendall Jenner is facing fresh criticism over her latest L'Oréal Paris makeup tutorial , but this time, fans aren't impressed with how she demonstrated the product.

The model appeared in a promotional video showing off the brand's Infallible Cushion Foundation, but viewers quickly noticed something unusual about the application.

They questioned whether any foundation was actually on the makeup puff she kept pressing against her face.

Highlights Kendall Jenner faced criticism after appearing in a L'Oréal Paris promotional video.

Fans questioned whether she was genuinely applying the product.

This wasn't the first time Jenner's L'Oréal promotions attracted criticism.

The clip soon attracted ridicule online, with some accusing her of pretending to apply the product.

“There’s nothing on the pad,” wrote one commenter.

Kendall Jenner accused of pretending to apply foundation in L'Oréal tutorial

Jenner became a global ambassador for L'Oréal Paris in July 2023. Since then, she has appeared in campaigns promoting the brand's beauty products.

Her latest promotional video, shared on TikTok on November 1, featured the brand's Infallible Cushion Foundation, which retails for $19.99.

In the ASMR-style clip, Jenner sat in front of the camera wearing a white bathrobe. She held up the foundation compact, played with its packaging, then tapped the applicator against her face.

The brand's caption encouraged viewers to build their base with the product, reading, “Tap to build your base, one flawless layer at a time.”

However, viewers quickly focused on the makeup puff rather than the foundation. They felt it looked almost completely clean, even as Jenner repeatedly pressed it against her face

Some also pointed out that she already appeared to be wearing a full face of makeup, making it difficult to understand what the demonstration was supposed to show.

The video was subsequently shared on Reddit's Keeping Up With The Kardashians snark community, where users began questioning the application.

People were quick to make fun of the demonstration, with several viewers suggesting that Jenner was only pretending to use the foundation

One Reddit user wrote, “Really? She doesn't care to hide it anymore.”

Another questioned whether the brand and the model thought viewers would overlook the applicator, commenting, “They know we can see that nothing is on that puff, right?”

A third person described the clip as “Just pure miming. No product on the puff and already has a full face of makeup on.”

Someone else joked, “I was literally dying, there was nothing on that cushion/puff, and she thought she was so slick.”

The criticism also appeared on TikTok . One commenter asked, “Where?” while pointing to the puff Jenner was holding near her face.

Others questioned how the video made it through the editing process. One Reddit user wrote, “I'm surprised how that passed the final cut.”

Another viewer wondered why Jenner was applying more makeup over an already finished look, asking, “Why is she adding makeup to makeup already on her face?”

This isn’t the first time one of Jenner’s L'Oréal promotions has been criticized for the way she demonstrated a product

In August 2026, the model shared a video on Instagram in which she discussed some of her favorite skincare products from the brand.

The clip, posted on August 27, showed her applying a hyaluronic acid serum while talking about how she had figured out what worked for her skin.

“I wanted to come on here and show you a little bit of my current skincare,” she said at the beginning of the video.

She also explained that her skin had experienced some ups and downs before she found products that suited it.

However, viewers soon noticed that she appeared to be wearing a full face of makeup while demonstrating the skincare routine.

Although her makeup was relatively subtle, some people pointed to her darker-looking lips and eye makeup as signs she wasn't starting with a bare face.

The video attracted criticism, with one Instagram user asking, “Do you do your skincare routine when you're wearing makeup?”

Another questioned, “Is doing skincare on makeup the new normal?”

Someone else wrote, “Who does skincare with a full face of makeup on?”

One particularly critical commenter accused the model of making an inauthentic advertisement , writing, “Gorgeous girl, but come on. You have makeup on, and you're applying serum on top for the partner AD and nothing more. This is the fakest thing ever.”

Another person suggested she would “do anything for money .”

Kendall Jenner became part of a group of high-profile women in 2023

Jenner joined L'Oréal Paris as a global brand ambassador in July 2023, and expressed her excitement about joining the brand and its message of confidence.

“I'm honored to be part of a new sisterhood of strong, powerful women and to be able to say those iconic words, I'm worth it,” she said in a statement.

“Joining the L'Oréal Paris family and having the opportunity to embody everything the brand stands for feels like a true full-circle moment,” she added.



























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L'Oréal Paris was equally enthusiastic about the partnership . In its announcement, the company described Jenner as a “powerful, successful, and talented young woman.”

It also praised her influence in fashion and entertainment , calling her “a constant figure in the fashion industry, an entrepreneur, and a media icon.”

“Kendall Jenner has become a role model for her generation, and the brand is thrilled to welcome her to the L'Oréal Paris family,” the company said.

She joined other famous faces who have represented the brand, including Beyoncé , Helen Mirren and Penélope Cruz.

"I can't believe they still have this video up," wrote one netizen