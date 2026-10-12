Kelly Osbourne faced intense criticism earlier this year after her appearance at the BRIT Awards left fans worried about her weight loss , pale complexion, and extremely thin frame.

The singer was photographed alongside her mother, Sharon Osbourne, and the pictures sparked widespread concern about her health .

Now, Kelly has broken her silence about the reaction, revealing that she has gained 28 pounds in six months.

Highlights Kelly Osbourne revealed she gained 28 pounds in six months.

She said she was struggling with grief after her father, Ozzy Osbourne, passed away in July 2025.

Kelly also discussed her sobriety, revealing that she had been sober for eight months after previously relapsing into drinking.

She also admitted that she was “as shocked as anyone else ” when she saw the photos.

Kelly Osbourne revealed she gained 28 pounds in six months after feeling “shocked” about her thin appearance

Kelly opened up about her weight gain in an interview with The Sun , seven months after her appearance at the BRIT Awards in Manchester.

The singer said she was surprised by how she looked in the pictures, which drew attention to her noticeably thinner frame.

She also addressed the speculation about her health, explaining that she was struggling emotionally rather than dealing with an eating disorder.

“No one knows what people are dealing with in private, I was just sad,” Kelly said.

She added that the public reaction had made an already difficult period even more painful.

“I don't wish that pain on anyone ever. And to do that in front of everyone just sucked,” she said.

Kelly has also denied using weight-loss injections to achieve her slimmer appearance. Despite the rumors, she has insisted that she did not take GLP-1 medication.

“I know everybody thinks I took Oz*mpic. I did not take Oz*mpic. I don't know where that came from. My mom took Oz*mpic,” she previously told Extra .

Kelly Osbourne has faced weight criticism since her teenage years

Kelly's struggles with her weight have been a part of her life for decades. The British TV personality grew up in the public eye while starring in her family's reality show, The Osbournes .

Last year, she recalled an agency executive telling her she was too heavy for television.

“I got pulled into the head of the agency's office and he … gave me a whole speech about how I was too fat for TV and I needed to lose weight, and that if I lost weight, I would look better,” she said on “The Osbournes” podcast.

She also recalled the executive telling her, “You're not a movie star, but you could be one if you lost weight.”

The experience left a lasting impression on Kelly, who has spent much of her adult life dealing with public comments about her body.

In 2018, she underwent gastric sleeve surgery, later calling it “the best thing I have ever done.” She also credited a strict diet and high-intensity interval training with helping her lose around 85 pounds.

However, her weight changed again during pregnancy.

When she was expecting her son, Sidney, in 2022, Kelly gained around 100 pounds and developed gestational diabetes. She later admitted that she avoided the spotlight during that period because of her weight.

Kelly’s recent weight loss struggles came after her father’s passing took an emotional toll

Kelly's recent struggles also came after the passing of her father, Ozzy Osbourne, in July 2025.

She has spoken openly about how difficult it was to cope with the loss, revealing that her grief affected her ability to look after herself.

During an appearance on Paul C. Brunson's podcast, We Need To Talk , Kelly said she had relapsed into drinking after her father's passing.

“I was a shell of myself. I couldn't speak. I couldn't eat. I couldn't do anything. I was just empty,” she said.

She continued, “Broken in every way a human being could possibly be broken and completely unable to even take care of myself. I was at ground zero. I started drinking again. I lost my mind. I couldn't handle it.”

Kelly, who has struggled with dr*g and al**hol a**iction since her teenage years, said she has since returned to sobriety.

“I can honestly say today I'm eight months sober,” she revealed.

She also spoke about the people around her and how she had changed her social circle during the grieving process.

“I have the most incredible people around me. I closed my circle because I lost a lot of friends because people don't like sadness and they expected me to be over it,” she said.

“I will never be over it. I will never ever be over it.”

Kelly has previously discussed her a**iction and recovery, including a relapse in 2021 after nearly four years of sobriety. At the time, she explained that drinking had escalated after she had a glass of champagne.

She has also said that her substance use was not about partying but about escaping emotional pain.

“I never did dr*gs because I wanted a party,” she said. “I never drank because I wanted a party. I just didn't want to feel the pain.”

Kelly's dramatic weight loss has also reportedly raised concerns among people close to her

A source told the Daily Mail that those around the singer had noticed the changes in her appearance and were keeping an eye on her, although they were not planning an intervention.

“Nobody near her is looking to provide an intervention, but people have noticed and are monitoring it,” the source said.

The insider added that Kelly wasn't concerned about how she looked but could get upset when people discussed her appearance.

“Kelly is definitely not concerned with how she looks and would tell anyone that would bring it up to her to go sc*ew off, but she does get upset over people talking about it,” the source claimed.

The source also pointed to the stress of losing her father as a major factor in the difficult period she had been experiencing.

“She is very skinny. She has been working on her weight her entire life, and the stress of her dad passing away has been a major struggle to deal with that is taking a toll on her look and health,” the insider added.

Kelly has not said that her weight loss was caused by one specific factor. However, she has described how grief affected her eating, drinking, and ability to care for herself.

"Oh she looks stunning," wrote one netizen