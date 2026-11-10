Katy Perry’s Cryptic Comments About Russell Brand Take On New Meaning After He Gets A Decade In Prison

Russell Brand ’s past relationship with Katy Perry is attracting renewed attention following his 10-year-and-six-month prison sentence on one count of forced intimacy and three counts of other misconduct involving women.

The singer, who was married to the British comedian for just over a year, made several revealing remarks about their relationship after their separation.

Highlights Katy Perry joked that her ex should be in jail during a UK concert months before Brand’s sentencing.

The singer described Brand as “very controlling” and hinted at secrets she was not ready to reveal.

Perry reportedly referred to her former husband as “Rasputin” in a conversation with Piers Morgan.

She described him as “ very controlling ” and admitted that she had discovered things about him that she was not ready to discuss publicly.

One particular comment , however, has left fans especially intrigued, even though Perry did not mention Brand by name when she made it.

“A woman always sees it coming,” one person said.

Russell Brand’s prison sentence casts new light on Katy Perry’s cryptic comments

During a concert in the UK in July 2026, Perry played an interactive game with the audience in which a giant tablet suggested poses for fans to act out, with cameras then displaying their images on the big screens.

After asking attendees to give their best impression of pretending to be sober, Perry requested that they behave as they would when they saw their ex.

She then quipped, “I hope my ex isn’t here. He should be in jail.”

Netizens wasted no time linking the remark to Brand following his sentencing on November 9.

“I wonder if she knew,” one person said, referencing the extent of his crimes.

“Glad he is now in prison,” added another.

“They should throw away the key [after locking him up],” remarked a third.

Brand and Perry first crossed paths in June 2009 while filming the comedy Get Him to the Greek , eventually reconnecting at the MTV Video Music Awards that September.

Their relationship quickly became serious, with Brand proposing during a New Year’s Eve holiday in India before the two tied the knot in October 2010.

However, their whirlwind romance came to an abrupt end just 14 months later when the comedian informed Perry that he wanted a divorce through a text message.

The singer subsequently opened up about the difficult experience in several interviews, offering a glimpse into what their marriage had been like away from the cameras.

Perry made pointed remarks about Brand’s behavior and what she discovered about him

In a 2013 interview with Vogue , Perry offered a particularly revealing account of her former husband, describing him as “very controlling.”

The singer also suggested at the time that there was considerably more to their separation than she was willing to tell.

“I found out the real truth which I can’t necessarily disclose because I keep it locked in my safe for a rainy day,” she said.

In a 2012 interview, meanwhile, Perry had compared the emotional aftermath of their divorce to the experience of carrying a physical scar.

“Sometimes you look at your legs or your arms, and you see it,” she said.

Another revealing exchange took place when British journalist Piers Morgan encountered the singer at a Vanity Fair party in Washington in 2013.

According to Morgan, Perry declined his request for an interview, fearing he would “get the truth” out of her, as she was “just not ready” to discuss it yet.

“I’m not sure I’m ready to admit the truth to myself,” she reportedly added.

Perry also referred to her ex-husband using a cryptic nickname

In a 2023 opinion piece written for The Sun , Morgan recalled another striking detail from his decade-old conversation with Perry.

While discussing her attraction to British men, Perry reportedly remarked, “I love Brits… well, not all of them. Not Rasputin , obviously.”

The name referred to Grigori Rasputin, a controversial Russian mystic whose reputation was associated with his influence over powerful women.

Morgan later shared that Brand appeared amused rather than offended when he heard about the comparison.

“I like Rasputin… he was all right, wasn’t he… a mad monk with magical mythical powers, having it off with everyone, drinking and getting into fights,” he reportedly said.

Brand’s father sparked outrage by defending his son after sentencing and making disparaging remarks about his victims

Ron Brand got into a heated argument with reporters outside Southwark Crown Court on Monday when he was asked if he had a message for the women involved in the case.

“The victims? What about Russell? The girls you mean, who chased him and harassed him,” he said.

He also dismissed the court’s decision when reminded that his son had been convicted after due deliberation, saying, “I don’t care. It’s a system. We don’t believe the justice system.”

“So this is where he learned it from?” an X user asked in response to the remark.

“He should be sentenced too, just for this drivel,” added another.

Despite the backlash, Ron maintained that Russell was “ strong ” enough to cope with his lengthy prison term.

Brand had consistently denied engaging in non-consensual encounters with women

Throughout the trial, Russell Brand maintained that none of his intimate relationships with women had involved use of force.

Brand, who admitted to using his fame “very, very selfishly ” at times, described consent as “fundamental” and “necessary” to any form of physical contact.

He went on to say that it was “in many ways more important than s*x itself.”

His statements, though, failed to convince the 12-member jury, which found him guilty.

Brand’s sentencing has also brought further scrutiny, with two additional women making allegations of forced intimate contact against him.

The comedian has already been questioned by the Met Police in connection with the cases, and they have said the investigation “remains ongoing.”

Details contained in legal documents from a hearing at Southwark before Brand’s trial began suggest that one of the women was 16 years old at the time of the alleged incident.

Deputy Superintendent Andy Furphy of the Met Police said the guilty verdicts could encourage more women to come forward, adding that he hoped they would give others the “courage” and “confidence” to do so.

"Katy Perry really dodged a bullet," a netizen said