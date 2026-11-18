When Katie Price shared her holiday blues with fans, critics felt she had bigger things to worry about.

The British TV personality shared mirror selfies from her trip to Dubai , possibly expecting a little love from her followers.

But viewers tsk-tsked at her cosmetically enhanced appearance, claiming it was “sad to see her slowly degrade.”

Highlights Katie Price left viewers in shock after sharing holiday snaps from her Dubai getaway.

The British model flaunted her swimwear and heavily tattooed body in the pics.

Critics claimed she had gone too far with cosmetic surgeries and treatments.

“Society destroyed that girl,” one commented on her pictures.

Katie Price's latest Dubai selfies left viewers stunned by her appearance

The 48-year-old former glamour model recently enjoyed a sun-soaked getaway in Dubai .

She appeared to be making the most of the warm weather, sharing a mirror selfie last week and flaunting her heavily tattooed body in swimwear.

“You know me, never been one to do things by halves,” she wrote in the caption. “Dubai baby.”

“Just enjoying the sunshine, having a laugh and living my best life! I’ve always been a bit cheeky, and I’m not about to change now,” she said.

Calling life “too short” to be “boring,” the mother of five said she was making the most of every moment by “soaking up the sun and enjoying some much-needed fun in Dubai!”

“Sending lots of love and kisses to my Pricey Army! Who else could do with a bit of Dubai sunshine right now?” she asked her 2.6M followers on Instagram.

Critics feared the British model had gone too far with her cosmetic procedures

A few days later, another photograph in the same bikini and the same location went up on her Instagram grid.

“Already Missing The Sun!” she wrote in what some assumed was a post after she returned home to the UK.

Critics were less focused on her holiday blues and more worried about her appearance, claiming she had gone too far with cosmetic surgeries and treatments.

There’s “nothing left but silicone, bones and skin,” one said.

Another wrote, “I thought this was edited to make her look weird but this is a genuine picture that Katie Price posted.”

“It's been super sad to see her slowly degrade,” said another. “She clearly has severe body dysmorphia and needs a psychologist.”

There’s “nothing left but silicone, bones and skin,” one commented on her picture

“Society destroyed that girl, she never had a f**ing chance,” another wrote.

“It’s actually heartbreaking. She’s not well is she,” read another comment.

Katie's relationship with cosmetic surgery stretches back nearly three decades.

The controversial British model underwent her first breast augmentation in 1998, when she was just 20 years old. And since then, she has reportedly had more than 15 b**b jobs, around three rhinoplasties, and at least five facelifts , in addition to hundreds of syringes of lip fillers injected into her.

She even got what is believed to be her third Brazilian B*tt Lift (BBL) in January last year and shared the results of a lip correction surgery in June.

Katie's nearly three-decade cosmetic surgery journey reportedly began when she was in her 20s

During a 2024 podcast episode of How To Fail With Elizabeth Day , Katie admitted she sometimes looks in the mirror and asks herself, “Are people looking because you look plastic, or are they looking because you look good?”

In the same interview, she said choosing her next plastic surgery felt like she was “going shopping… which is so bad.”

Earlier this month, Katie was seen in a video posted by a South London nightclub called The Two Brewers.

She was seen pulling the skin around the outer corners of her eyes upwards.

“I’m doing that in February,” she said, hinting at her next planned cosmetic procedure.

The TV personality has undergone more than 15 breast surgeries and multiple facelifts over the years

Katie did not name the procedure, but based on her gestures, some believed she may be getting another fox-eye lift.

The procedure is meant to raise the outer corners of the eyes and create a more elongated, almond-shaped appearance.

The model has already gotten a fox-eye lift once in Turkey during an August 2025 trip.

Katie may be a walking catalog for cosmetic procedures, but she insisted there was “nothing worse” than women in their early 20s going under the knife.

“I didn't start doing my face until I was in my 40s. I had a b**b job, but I didn't even have fillers,” she said on the 2024 podcast episode.

“I didn't do it all in my 20s. I think everyone looks like aliens these days,” she added.

She claimed that “all the girls” looked the same now and wondered what they would look like when they were her age.

“I would love to educate people about it. It's damaging to your body,” she said. “I've had so many anesthetics. I know I still choose to do it, but I'm older now.”

“Why is Katie Price wasting away?” one asked online