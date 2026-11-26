Katherine Heigl has spoken out about her 1994 film My Father The Hero after watching it again with her daughters and realizing how uncomfortable some of its scenes felt.

The actress, who was only 14 when she starred alongside French actor Gérard Depardieu, admitted that she spent much of the movie trying to explain why its storyline was once considered funny rather than disturbing .

Highlights Katherine Heigl revisited her 1994 movie with her daughters.

The actress has previously spoken about uncomfortable moments during filming.

Her comments have resurfaced as Gérard Depardieu faces renewed criticism.

Her comments come as Depardieu faces renewed criticism following a video showing his alleged inappropriate behavior towards a female extra and his decision to withdraw an appeal against a s**ual a**ault conviction.

Katherine Heigl explained how she felt after watching her 90s movie with her daughters

Heigl revisited the movie with her daughters, Nancy and Adelaide, expecting a fun way to show them what she looked like as a teenager.

Instead, the experience made her question the film's storyline.

Responding to an Instagram post about the 1994 comedy, she wrote, “Watched My Father The Hero with my daughters thinking it would be fun to see mom at their age… suddenly realized about 20 minutes in how very disturbing the plot line is!

“Spent most of the film trying to explain why at the time it was funny, not creepy!”

The film follows Nicole, played by Heigl, who goes on holiday to the Bahamas with her father, André, played by Depardieu. When Nicole develops a crush on an older boy, she pretends her father is actually her boyfriend to seem more mature.

The premise has drawn criticism over the years, particularly for how it portrays a teenage girl's relationship with an older man and the intimate jokes surrounding her character.

The movie was Heigl's first starring role.

This is not the first time Heigl has admitted that the movie would not be made today

During a 2016 appearance on The Howard Stern Show , she agreed that audiences wouldn't accept the premise today.

“What a plot! Like, that would never fly now. It would never happen,” she said.

She also recalled watching the film with her 14-year-old niece and realizing how inappropriate some of its scenes felt.

One particular scene involved Depardieu's character singing Thank Heaven For Little Girls , which has since drawn criticism because of the context in which it appears.

Heigl also described the discomfort of wearing a revealing white swimsuit during filming.

“I was raised Mormon, so I was a very good girl,” she explained.

“That [scene] was really hard for me, and I kept trying to convince the director to just do an itty bitty bikini.”

She recalled that the director refused, telling her, “No, he's a French father; nothing is going to shock him less than something like this.”

Heigl also remembered that her first kiss was with her on-screen love interest, Ben, played by Dalton James, who was around 22 at the time.

“It's very strange in retrospect. At the time, it was a dream come true,” she said.

“He was 22, I think, and I was literally 14.”

Heigl's comments came as Depardieu faces renewed scrutiny over disturbing allegations

In May 2025, the French actor was found guilty of s**ually a**aulting two women while filming Les Volets Verts ( The Green Shutters ) in 2021.

The victims, identified in reports as Amélie and Sarah, worked as a set designer and assistant director.

On May 13, 2025, the court sentenced him to 18 months in prison, suspended, and ordered that his name be added to France's national s*x offender database.

Depardieu initially appealed the conviction but withdrew his appeal on November 16, 2026, accepting the sentence and issuing a public apology, as reported by Bored Panda.

“I was found guilty. I hear it, and I accept this conviction,” he said in a written statement.

“I therefore offer my deep and sincere apologies to those who may have suffered.”

He also acknowledged using crude humor and provocative behavior on film sets, saying he once believed his words and actions had no consequences.

“But they did, particularly coming from someone who held as much power as I once did,” he added.

The actor had repeatedly denied the accusations before withdrawing his appeal.

A video showing Depardieu's alleged behavior towards a female extra sparked fresh outrage

Just days before his appeal was due to begin, investigative outlet Mediapart published previously unseen footage from the 2013 film Turf .

The video reportedly showed Depardieu repeatedly touching a female extra, identified as Olivia, while she tried to move his hands away and keep her clothes in place.

Olivia, who was 22 at the time, told Mediapart that the actor touched her backside and breasts and attempted to touch her intimate areas.

“He put his hand on my b**tocks — both of them — for a long time,” she alleged.

She also claimed that she repeatedly tried to remove his hands, but he continued.

According to the report, director Fabien Onteniente confirmed that Olivia had approached him in tears after the incident. He said he confronted Depardieu and told him not to repeat the behavior.

“I don't want any hassle with all your bullsh*t. Behave yourself… Do you realize what kind of image you're projecting?” he reportedly told the actor.

The casting director also said she took steps to position female extras where Depardieu could not touch them during filming.

He has also been ordered to stand trial over allegations made by actress Charlotte Arnould, who accused him of r**ing and s**ually a**aulting her at his Paris home in August 2018, when she was 22.

Depardieu has denied those allegations and maintained that their encounter was consensual.

"Depardieu is a certified creep," wrote one netizen