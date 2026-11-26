Kat DeLuna

5 ft 3 in (160 cm)

$1.5 million, 2026 est.

Dominican American

November 26, 1987

The Bronx, New York, US

39 Years Old

Sagittarius

Who Is Kat DeLuna?



Kat DeLuna is an American singer recognized for blending Caribbean dance rhythms with infectious pop melodies. Raised in the Dominican Republic and Newark, she cultivated a versatile soprano voice that effortlessly navigates Latin urban tracks and dance anthems.





She rose to international prominence with her 2007 debut single “Whine Up” featuring reggae star Elephant Man. The chart-topping track earned a Billboard Latin Music Award and established her signature high-energy stage presence.

Early Life and Education



Childhood in Newark meant improvising lyrics while her mother managed a local bakery. After relocating from the Dominican Republic, young DeLuna channeled family struggles into song and practiced vocals daily on a home karaoke setup.





She later gained admission to Newark Arts High School to study classical opera. Formal voice training refined her five-octave range, while freshman talent shows and auditions led directly to her first R&B group, Coquette.

Notable Relationships



DeLuna has generally kept her personal life out of major tabloid headlines. She was previously linked to music executive Jesse Coren, though the pair maintained a quiet profile throughout their time together.





The singer has no children and currently remains focused on her recording career. In recent years, she has chosen to highlight her creative work rather than address romantic rumors in public interviews.

Career Highlights



DeLuna achieved worldwide prominence with her debut studio album, 9 Lives. Anchored by the smash single “Whine Up,” the project scored gold certification, topped dance charts, and introduced her Latin-infused pop style to international audiences.





She expanded her catalog through major international collaborations and follow-up releases. Working alongside artists like Lil Wayne, Akon, and Busta Rhymes, she delivered hit club tracks including “Run the Show” and “Push Push” across global territories.





DeLuna has earned honors including a Latin Billboard Music Award for her dance tracks. She also received recognition at Los Premios MTV Latinoamérica, cementing DeLuna as an influential voice in early 2000s Latin pop.

Signature Quote



“Music is my life, my heart, and my soul, and I want to share that energy with everyone who listens.”