Justin Lin

October 11, 1971

Taipei, Taiwan

55 Years Old

Libra

Who Is Justin Lin?



Justin Lin is a Taiwanese American film director renowned for his inventive visual storytelling style. His energetic direction transformed small independent movies and major Hollywood franchises into massive blockbusters.





He first captured attention with his groundbreaking independent crime drama Better Luck Tomorrow. Strong festival buzz at Sundance launched his studio career, eventually leading him to helm several Fast & Furious films.

Early Life and Education



Born in Taipei, Lin moved to Southern California with his family as a child. He grew up in Orange County, where his parents operated a small restaurant that sparked his early appreciation for movies.





Lin attended Cypress High School before transferring to the University of California, Los Angeles. At the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television, he earned his undergraduate and graduate degrees while creating his first short films.

Notable Relationships



Justin Lin keeps his personal romance away from the heavy glare of Hollywood spotlight. He is married to Chen Yun-ing, maintaining a quietly supportive relationship that has sustained his long filmmaking career.





The couple shares a son, Oqwe Lin, who was born in 2009. Lin occasionally brings his family to set, even casting his young son in a minor alien role for Star Trek Beyond.

Career Highlights



Lin reshaped modern action cinema by taking over the Fast & Furious film franchise. Directing five entries in the series, including Fast Five and Fast & Furious 6, his films grossed over two billion dollars worldwide.





Beyond feature films, he expanded into television production and high-profile series direction. Lin directed memorable television episodes for Community and True Detective while founding Perfect Storm Entertainment to produce global content.

Signature Quote



“I always feel like as long as you stay true to the characters, the audience will come along for the ride.”