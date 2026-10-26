Julia Stiles delivered an emotional performance on Dancing With the Stars on October 20 in honor of her late 10 Things I Hate About You co-star Heath Ledger.

Initially, the tribute received a positive response, with several netizens saying it took them “back to their teenage years.”

However, the conversation took a different turn in the days that followed.

Highlights Julia Stiles reunited with five 10 Things I Hate About You co-stars to honor Heath Ledger on Dancing With the Stars.

Some viewers accused the actress of using Ledger’s memory for fame, pointing to their lack of contact after filming.

Stiles revealed that preparing for the tribute stirred unexpected emotions and that she sought Michelle Williams’ approval beforehand.

The actress is now facing backlash from viewers who believe the performance was overly attention-seeking.

“Theater kid behavior,” one X user wrote.

Julia Stiles reunited with her 10 Things I Hate About You co-stars for a Heath Ledger tribute on reality TV

Stiles and her dance partner, Ezra Sosa, performed a contemporary routine to Frankie Valli’s 1967 hit Can’t Take My Eyes Off You during Dedication Night on Dancing With the Stars .

The song holds special significance for fans of the film, as Ledger’s character serenades Stiles’s character from the bleachers at their high school to the same track.

Ledger passed away in 2008 at the age of 28 from an accidental overconsumption of prescription medications.

At the end of the performance, Stiles was joined on stage by five of her 10 Things I Hate About You co-stars: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Larisa Oleynik, Andrew Keegan, Susan May Pratt, and Gabrielle Union.

The cast stood facing an image of Ledger, their arms draped around one another’s shoulders.

“Heath left so young and left behind such a tremendous legacy ,” one fan commented.

“I don’t even watch DWTS but followed this episode just for this performance,” another added.

However, some viewers felt Stiles had used Ledger’s memory to gain an advantage in the competition.

Julia Stiles faced accusations of exploiting Heath Ledger’s memory

“This just comes off as using Heath for more fame,” one X user wrote.

“I cannot find things like this endearing for more than 60 seconds until my brain does all the processing of ‘this is Hollywood, they sell their souls and each other for an inch of fame.’”

The user also argued that the tribute had ruined the movie for them.

Another echoed the sentiment, calling the performance “very weird.”

“Why are they acting like he was their best friend who died last week?” a third asked, while a fourth described the act as “ fake and phony. ”

Much of the criticism stemmed from the fact that Stiles and Ledger had drifted apart after filming wrapped, as she revealed in a 2016 interview with ABC.

“Heath and I did not keep in touch, but when I heard about his d**th, I was incredibly sad; I was very shocked,” she said.

“Maybe this was her guilt talking ,” one netizen speculated about Stiles’s tribute.

The performance proved more emotional for Julia Stiles than she had expected

Stiles spoke to People magazine ahead of her performance, revealing that she was “surprised” by how moving the preparation process had been.

“I know watching the show how emotional Dedication Night is. It’s always very personal stories. But I thought, ‘Oh, I’m distanced enough from it. The movie was so many years ago.’ But something about watching clips from that movie, seeing our pictures, hearing our voices is bringing up a lot,” she explained.

On Instagram, Stiles described making the film with Ledger as a “special moment in time.”

She added, “It’s amazing that people still care about that movie and it’s just sad that we can’t celebrate it with him.”

Julia Stiles sought approval from Heath Ledger’s former partner before the tribute

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Speaking to Extra after her performance, Stiles said, “I asked Michelle [Williams] if this was OK.”

“She said yes,” she shared.

The actress declined to elaborate when asked what Ledger’s family might think of the tribute, saying, “I don’t really want to speak for them.”

Williams and Ledger, for those unfamiliar with their relationship, dated from 2004 to 2007 and share a daughter, Matilda.

"U all still stuck on that movie in 2026 is embarrassing," a social media user said