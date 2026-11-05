Judy Reyes

5 ft 3 in (160 cm)

$6 million, 2026 est.

American

November 5, 1967

Bronx, New York, US

59 Years Old

Scorpio

Who Is Judy Reyes?



Judy Reyes is an American actress known for her grounded comedic timing and sharp dramatic poise. Her versatile roles across network television have turned her into a familiar face in popular series.





She first gained widespread recognition playing Nurse Carla Espinosa on the hit comedy Scrubs. Her memorable performance in the medical ensemble established her stardom, and followers often appreciate her engaging warmth.

Early Life and Education



Raised in the Bronx by Dominican parents, Judy Reyes grew up alongside her twin sister. She developed a deep interest in performance while organizing neighborhood skits and watching classic theater productions.





Reyes later attended Hunter College in Manhattan to study acting. During her college years, she helped co-found the Labyrinth Theater Company to create opportunities for underrepresented theatrical artists.

Notable Relationships



In recent years, Judy Reyes has shared a long-term partnership with director George Valencia. She was previously married to writer and director Edwin M. Figueroa before their divorce was finalized.





Reyes shares a daughter, Leila Rey Valencia, with whom she co-parents alongside her partner. The family resides on the West Coast, maintaining a grounded life away from the Hollywood spotlight.

Career Highlights



Reyes built a prominent television career through her main role as Carla Espinosa on the comedy Scrubs, appearing in over 150 episodes. She later starred as Zoila Diaz in Devious Maids and as Annalise Zayas in Claws.





Beyond recurring screen roles, she appeared in the hit thriller movie Smile and earned an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Birth/Rebirth. She also co-founded the Labyrinth Theater Company and co-produced the short film Taino.





To date, Reyes has earned multiple Imagen Award nominations and ALMA Award honors for her memorable portrayals. Her versatile performances across both comedy and drama continue to solidify her influence in modern television.

Signature Quote



“I think that as an actor, you always want to challenge yourself with different characters and show people what you can really do.”