Joseph Simmons: Bio And Career Highlights

Joseph Simmons

5 ft 8 in (173 cm)

$60 million, 2026 est.

American

November 14, 1964

Queens, New York, US

62 Years Old

Scorpio

Who Is Joseph Simmons?



Joseph Simmons is an American rapper and minister who helped bring hip-hop into mainstream pop culture. Armed with sharp rhythmic delivery and undeniable charisma, he redefined how rap music was perceived by audiences worldwide.





He first rose to fame as a core vocalist for the groundbreaking hip-hop trio Run-DMC. Their landmark album Raising Hell shattered crossover chart barriers, and fans know him for his trademark fedora.

Early Life and Education



Growing up in Queens, New York, Joseph Simmons absorbed music through his artistic family. His father taught African American history while his older brother Russell was laying the groundwork for hip-hop label Def Jam Recordings.





He later attended Andrew Jackson High School while practicing his craft on local turntables. Performing early on as DJ Run alongside rap pioneer Kurtis Blow, Simmons developed stage confidence that soon inspired the creation of Run-DMC.

Notable Relationships



Joseph Simmons married Valerie Vaughn in 1983 before finding long-term partnership with Justine Jones in 1994. His second wedding marked a new chapter as the couple built a prominent public family life together over subsequent decades.





Simmons shares three children with Vaughn, with whom he maintains an established co-parenting history. He raised four additional children with Jones, including Diggy Simmons, and their shared family life gained nationwide attention on television.

Career Highlights



Run-DMC defined early hip-hop by blending booming rap beats with aggressive rock riffs. Their multi-platinum album Raising Hell scored historic chart milestones, netting a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and cementing Simmons as a pioneering frontman.





Simmons later expanded into television, starring in the popular MTV reality series Run's House. He steered several family-focused media ventures, launched fashion lines with his children, and published inspirational books about parenthood and faith.





The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducted Run-DMC in 2009 for their lasting cultural influence. Today, Simmons continues to inspire audiences as an ordained minister, author, and hip-hop statesman, securing his legacy across music and media.

Signature Quote



“Do not let your past dictate who you are, but let it be part of who you will become.”