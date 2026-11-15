Jonny Lee Miller: Bio And Career Highlights

Jonny Lee Miller

5 ft 11 in (180 cm)

$14 million, 2026 est.

British

November 15, 1972

Kingston upon Thames, Greater London, UK

54 Years Old

Scorpio

Who Is Jonny Lee Miller?



Jonny Lee Miller is a British actor acclaimed for his sharp intellect and commanding screen presence. He effortlessly moves between classical theater and television, bringing grounded depth to every role.





He rose to fame playing Sick Boy in the hit British film Trainspotting. His electrifying performance captivated audiences worldwide and established him as one of the most compelling actors of his generation.

Early Life and Education



Theatrical traditions shaped the early London childhood of actor Jonny Lee Miller. His parents worked in theatrical production, while his maternal grandfather, Bernard Lee, notably portrayed M in the classic James Bond films.





He attended Tiffin School in Kingston, discovering his passion inside student plays. After joining the National Youth Music Theatre alongside Jude Law, Miller left formal schooling at sixteen to pursue professional acting full time.

Notable Relationships



On set of the movie Hackers, Miller met co-star Angelina Jolie. The pair married in 1996, earning intense media focus before separating quietly the following year and finalizing their divorce in 1999.





He later married actress Michele Hicks in a quiet 2008 Malibu ceremony. The couple welcomed a son, Buster Timothy Miller, with whom they co-parent following their eventual divorce a decade later.

Career Highlights



Jonny Lee Miller achieved major television acclaim playing Sherlock Holmes in Elementary. The long-running procedural ran for seven seasons, earning him critical praise and a Satellite Award nomination for his modern adaptation of the famed detective.





His stage accomplishments include a triumphant dual lead role in Frankenstein. Alternating roles with Benedict Cumberbatch at the Royal National Theatre, he secured a prestigious Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actor for his extraordinary performance.





He has since expanded his resume with television and film projects. Portraying Prime Minister John Major in The Crown and starring in iconic films like Trainspotting, Miller remains a versatile pillar of modern British acting.

Signature Quote



“If you don't take risks, you don't get anywhere. You have got to step outside of your comfort zone to find out what you are truly capable of doing.”