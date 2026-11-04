Jon Gosselin has opened up about his painful relationship with his eldest daughters, Mady and Cara , just weeks after demanding criminal charges against his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin.

The former reality TV star has been supporting his son Collin, who accused Kate of mistreating him during childhood.

The father of eight admitted that the family rift has taken a heavy toll on him and revealed a heartbreaking detail about how little he knows about the twins today.

Highlights Jon Gosselin revealed that he has not seen his twin daughters, Mady and Cara, in approximately 13 years.

The former reality star said he has missed their graduations, proms, and other milestones.

His confession comes amid renewed family tensions following son Collin's allegations of childhood neglect against Kate.

Jon Gosselin admitted he would not recognize his twin daughters in public

During November 3’s episode of the Legally Goff Podcast, Jon revealed that he had not seen Mady and Cara in approximately 13 years.

He admitted that he might not even recognize them if they walked past him.

“I wouldn’t be able to pick them out in the street . I have pictures of them, but I still wouldn’t be able to pick them out on the street. That’s how much I haven’t seen them,” he said.

Jon described the twins as “ strangers ” and explained that he had missed some of the biggest moments of their lives.

“I missed graduations. I missed proms. I don’t know anything about my twins — if they have boyfriends or girlfriends, or what favorite color they have now, if they drive a car. I know nothing.”

The 49-year-old also admitted that he sometimes has nightmares about what his daughters might believe about him.

For Jon, the hardest part appears to be the complete lack of communication . He said he would rather hear something negative from his daughters than continue living without knowing how they feel.

“I don’t care if they call me an a**hole or whatever. I just want some kind of response. Just text me or message me. At least I’ll know. … Walking around for 13 years not knowing has pretty much eaten my soul away.”

Jon also claimed that Kate cut him off from his daughters’ lives when they were 13

Jon alleged his estrangement from Mady and Cara began when they were teenagers.

He accused Kate of keeping him away from the twins and influencing how they viewed their father.

“Alienation [as in] silence. I’ve never heard their voice. One day, I was an active every day parent … and I was just cut out of their lives,” he claimed.

Jon and Kate divorced in 2009 after their marriage and family life became the focus of their TLC reality show. Kate received primary physical custody of their eight children.

The former couple also share sextuplets Collin, Hannah, Alexis, Leah, Aaden, and Joel.

Jon eventually gained custody of Hannah and Collin in 2018. However, his relationships with the other six children remain strained.

He said he had not seen the four estranged sextuplets since around the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, possibly earlier.

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Jon also suggested that some of his children might believe he never wanted a relationship with them.

He alleged that Kate previously told him and Collin that neither wanted to see the other. Jon believes she may have given their other children a similar impression.

However, he insisted that he does not blame his children for the distance between them. He suggested they may be afraid to challenge what they have been told.

Jon’s latest confession about his daughters followed another emotional appeal to his six estranged children

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight in October, he said, “I hope you understand that I still love you. I hope one day you reach out to me.”

He also encouraged them to read Collin's recently released memoir, In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood.

“And please read your brother’s book because I think that will explain a lot,” Jon added.

He urged his children to form their own opinions about the family's past rather than rely on what others have told them. “You are all adults now.”

As reported by Bored Panda, Jon said he wasn't necessarily looking to discuss the allegations in Collin's book. He only wanted to know how his children were doing.

“I haven’t talked to them. It’s not about the book stuff. I just want to know how their life is going. I mean, we’re perfect strangers now.”

In his memoir, he addressed Mady, Cara, Alexis, Aaden, Leah, and Joel directly.

“I sincerely love all my siblings ,” he wrote. “To Maddy, Cara, Alexis, Aaden, Leah, and Joel: No matter what’s happened or what was said, no matter how things look from the outside — I love you.”

“I always have and always will.”

This came as Jon recently demanded criminal charges against Kate over Collin’s allegations

Collin has repeatedly accused his mother of physically and emotionally mistreating him during childhood. Kate has denied his allegations and challenged his account of what happened.

The disagreement escalated after Kate suggested that Collin's claims were connected to his mental health.

Jon strongly rejected that explanation during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“She needs to stop. He is not mentally ill. I would definitely have grounds to sue Kate for defamation and libel. I don't even think it's suing. I think it's just criminal charges. So, that's up to the state,” he said.

Jon argued that the accusations against Kate should receive serious attention.

“Let's put the shoe on the other foot . What if I did these so-called things? Where would I be sitting right now? I'd be sitting in a jumpsuit, and we would be doing a live feed.”

His comments came after Collin alleged that Kate had zip-tied his hands and feet and kept him confined in a room.

Collin also claimed that Child Protective Services investigated his allegations and documented bruises on his body. However, according to his account, the investigation ultimately ended with the allegations classified as “unfounded.”

"What kind of judge would allow this?" questioned one netizen