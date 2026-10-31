Johnny Marr

5 ft 8 in (173 cm)

$14 million, 2026 est.

British

October 31, 1963

Manchester, UK

63 Years Old

Scorpio

Who Is Johnny Marr?



Johnny Marr is a celebrated English musician recognized for his intricate, melodious guitar craftsmanship. His signature jangling sound helped define British alternative rock during the 1980s and inspired generations of prominent indie rock guitarists.





He rose to prominence as the main guitarist for The Smiths. Their breakout single “This Charming Man” rapidly established his distinct rhythmic style. The group earned global acclaim, and he is recognized for playing a metallic Fender Jaguar.

Early Life and Education



Raised in Manchester by Irish parents, Johnny Marr grew up in a music-filled household. His mother and father encouraged his artistic passions early, and he fell in love with vinyl records while learning guitar at four.





He later attended St Augustine's Catholic Grammar School in his youth. Forming his first band at age thirteen, Marr honed his technique alongside classmates and devoted his teenage years entirely to perfecting his instrument.

Notable Relationships



A long-term romance has defined the guitarist's personal life since his teenage years. He married his childhood sweetheart, Angie Marr, in 1985 after meeting her as a teenager in Manchester.





The couple shares two children, Sonny and Nile, both of whom pursued music careers. Marr maintains a steady family life with Angie, remaining together through his extensive international tours and solo projects.

Career Highlights



Johnny Marr built a landmark catalog with The Smiths during the 1980s. He co-wrote four acclaimed studio albums, including Meat Is Murder and The Queen Is Dead, delivering influential guitar hooks on hits like “How Soon Is Now?” that shaped indie music.





Following the group's breakup, he expanded his reach through high-profile collaborations. Marr co-founded Electronic with Bernard Sumner, joined Modest Mouse and The Cribs as a full member, and contributed guitar work to scores for major feature films.





He later launched a successful solo career with his debut album The Messenger. To date, Marr has collected the Godlike Genius award from NME and an Ivor Novello Award, cementing Marr as a fixture in modern rock culture.

Signature Quote



“I just wanted to make music that meant something to people, something that sounded like it mattered.”