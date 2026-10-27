John Cleese

6 ft 5 in (196 cm)

$20 million, 2026 est.

British

October 27, 1939

Weston-super-Mare, UK

87 Years Old

Scorpio

Who Is John Cleese?



John Cleese is a legendary British comic actor recognized for his towering physical comedy and sharp wit. His refined delivery and commanding presence turned intricate absurdity into classic farce for fans around the world.





He achieved breakout fame while writing and performing in the television sketch series Monty Python's Flying Circus. The surreal program earned international acclaim and established his trademark high-kicking silly walk as an enduring pop culture landmark.

Early Life and Education



Insurance salesman Reginald Cleese changed his family surname from Cheese before raising his only child. Young John Cleese grew up in Weston-super-Mare, finding comfort in radio comedy like The Goon Show while discovering his talent for making classmates laugh.





He later attended Clifton College before enrolling at Downing College, Cambridge, to read law. Joining the university Footlights theatrical club altered his path, allowing him to write and perform comedy sketches alongside fellow student Graham Chapman.

Notable Relationships



Four marriages have marked the personal life of the celebrated actor over several decades. He wed American actress Connie Booth in 1968, followed by later marriages to Barbara Trentham and Alyce Eichelberger.





He shares daughter Cynthia with Booth and daughter Camilla with Trentham. More recently, the comedian married jewelry designer Jennifer Wade, with whom he enjoys a quiet life away from the spotlight.

Career Highlights



Fawlty Towers and Monty Python established his reputation as a master of British comedy. He co-created and starred as Basil Fawlty in Fawlty Towers, winning a BAFTA Television Award while the show topped national rankings of all-time great sitcoms.





Cleese also expanded into film writing and global corporate training ventures. He wrote and starred in the hit comedy A Fish Called Wanda, earning an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay, and co-founded Video Arts to produce entertaining corporate instructional films.





His extensive filmography includes roles in the Harry Potter, James Bond, and Shrek franchises. To date, he has accumulated multiple awards and honors, cementing Cleese as a foundational figure in global comedy history.

Signature Quote



“If I can get you to laugh with me, you like me better, which makes you more open to my ideas.”