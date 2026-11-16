Joey Cape: Bio And Career Highlights

Joey Cape

$3 million, 2026 est.

American

November 16, 1966

Santa Barbara, California, US

60 Years Old

Scorpio

Who Is Joey Cape?



Joey Cape is an American singer, songwriter, and producer recognized for his influential melodic punk. He earned enduring acclaim by pairing energetic guitar riffs with introspective, emotionally candid lyrics across decades of touring.





He rose to national prominence as the lead vocalist for Santa Barbara punk band Lagwagon. Their 1994 breakthrough album Trashed built a devoted global fanbase and launched his prolific career.

Early Life and Education



Born and raised in Santa Barbara, California, Joey Cape grew up immersed in classic music. His mother frequently shuttled him and his brother in a family station wagon that later inspired his band name.





He studied English literature and psychology before leaving college to pursue music full time. Early listening sessions featuring classic hard rock and early punk albums shaped his instinct for catchy songwriting.

Notable Relationships



A long marriage formed a defining chapter in Joey Cape's personal life alongside his music. He later separated from his wife during a transitional period, choosing to prioritize personal recovery and family ties.





The singer shares a daughter, Violet, with his former spouse, with whom he co-parents. His devotion to fatherhood inspired the acoustic track “Violet”, which remains a cherished favorite among fans.

Career Highlights



Joey Cape gained international acclaim as the frontman of melodic punk group Lagwagon. The group released seminal records like Trashed and Double Plaidinum on Fat Wreck Chords, securing millions of album streams and worldwide festival slots.





Beyond his main band, Cape launched several notable side projects and record labels. He performed with cover supergroup Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, founded One Week Records, and released solo albums including Bridge.

Signature Quote



“Music has always been my main form of therapy and the way I process life.”