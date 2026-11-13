Joe Mantegna: Bio And Career Highlights

Joe Mantegna

5 ft 11 in (180 cm)

$25 million, 2026 est.

American

November 13, 1947

Chicago, Illinois, US

79 Years Old

Scorpio

Who Is Joe Mantegna?



Joe Mantegna is an American actor recognized for his authoritative voice and sharp dramatic timing. He gained widespread respect on the Chicago theater circuit, where his collaborative work with playwright David Mamet helped establish his reputation as a formidable stage talent.





Mantegna achieved his major breakthrough by starring as real estate agent Richard Roma in Glengarry Glen Ross. That Tony Award-winning role opened doors in Hollywood, leading to major movie roles and prime-time television success.

Early Life and Education



Joe Mantegna grew up in a tight-knit Italian American family in Chicago. His mother worked as a shipping clerk while his father sold insurance, instilling a strong work ethic early in his childhood.





He discovered acting while attending Morton East High School in Illinois. Mantegna later refined his stage craft at the Goodman School of Drama at DePaul University, performing in local plays before making his professional debut.

Notable Relationships



Joe Mantegna has maintained a steady personal life alongside his long entertainment career. He married restaurateur Arlene Vrhel in 1975, having first met her years earlier during a Chicago theatrical production of Hair.





The couple raised two daughters, Mia and Gia, in California. Mantegna actively supports autism awareness causes alongside his family, with whom he frequently champions community inclusion initiatives.

Career Highlights



Mantegna earned critical acclaim for his performance in the film House of Games. He later joined the cast of Criminal Minds as FBI Agent David Rossi, appearing in over three hundred episodes while voicing Fat Tony on The Simpsons.





Beyond acting, he stepped behind the camera to direct the feature film Lakeboat. Mantegna also hosts the annual National Memorial Day Concert and champions charitable causes supporting military veterans and autism organizations across the nation.





His career includes a Tony Award, a Venice Film Festival trophy, and three Emmy nominations. He received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, solidifying his enduring place as a revered character actor.

Signature Quote



“You just do the work, stay true to where you came from, and try to bring honesty to every character you play.”