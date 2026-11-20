Jeremy Jordan

5 ft 10 in (178 cm)

$3 million, 2026 est.

American

November 20, 1984

Corpus Christi, Texas, US

42 Years Old

Scorpio

Who Is Jeremy Jordan?



Jeremy Jordan is an American singer and actor celebrated for his extraordinary vocal versatility. He established himself as a dominant Broadway performer while seamlessly expanding into network television and major feature film roles.





He gained widespread national acclaim while starring as Jack Kelly in the Broadway hit Newsies. The breakout performance showcased his signature vocal belt and quickly earned him major roles on network television.

Early Life and Education



Raised by his mother in Corpus Christi, Texas, Jeremy Jordan grew up alongside two siblings. He developed a passion for music during middle school after a sports injury prompted him to join the choir.





He honed his performance skills in productions at Mary Carroll High School. Jordan later attended Ithaca College, earning a degree in musical theater before moving to New York City for stage auditions.

Notable Relationships



An enduring partnership in musical theater led Jeremy Jordan to marry actress Ashley Spencer. The couple tied the knot in September 2012 after meeting through mutual performer friends in New York.





He shares one daughter with Spencer, with whom he resides in New York. The couple frequently collaborates on creative projects while maintaining a grounded family life away from stage spotlight.

Career Highlights



Jordan captured critical acclaim starring in original Broadway productions of Newsies and Bonnie and Clyde. His commanding performance as Jack Kelly earned him Tony and Grammy nominations, establishing him among the top leading men in modern musical theater.





He expanded into television with featured roles on Smash and the superhero series Supergirl. Jordan also starred opposite Anna Kendrick in the film adaptation of The Last Five Years and voiced Lucifer Morningstar in Hazbin Hotel.





To date, he has collected a Theatre World Award and two Tony nominations. His vocal agility and dynamic stage presence continue cementing Jordan as a standout force across theater and screen.

Signature Quote



“You cannot control what people think of you, so you might as well just be authentic and do what you love.”