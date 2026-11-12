Third Alleged Affair Comes To Light Just Hours After Jensen Huang Quits Nvidia, And Netizens Had A Field Day

Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is facing yet another scandal just hours after resigning from the technology giant he founded more than three decades ago, following reports that he had maintained a third extramarital relationship .

The 63-year-old billionaire stepped down on Thursday (November 12) after revelations that he had allegedly become romantically involved with two women, including a Chinese business executive suspected of espionage.

Highlights Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang faces allegations of a third extramarital relationship with another company employee.

The allegations follow reports linking Huang to Nvidia executive Kimberly Powell and Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman suspected by US intelligence officials of espionage.

Huang resigned on November 12 after 33 years leading Nvidia, with CFO Colette Kress appointed interim CEO.

Now, a new investigation has linked Huang to another woman working at Nvidia.

Meanwhile, Nvidia's board has appointed Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO, ending Huang's 33-year tenure at the company as its shares continue falling.

Jensen Huang allegedly maintained a relationship with another Nvidia employee

The latest allegations were published on November 12 in an exclusive Reuters investigation by journalists Max A. Cherney, Krystal Hu, Alexandra Alper and Deepa Seetharaman.

According to two people familiar with the matter, Huang had an intimate relationship with another Nvidia employee whose identity has not been publicly disclosed.

The news agency did not identify the woman and said its attempts to contact her were unsuccessful. It remains unclear when the alleged relationship began, how long it lasted or what position the employee held within the organization.

The report also did not establish whether she reported directly to Huang, as another executive romantically linked to him allegedly did.

Nvidia declined to comment on the findings.

Huang and a representative of the company's board did not respond to requests for comment.

The latest development adds another layer to a scandal that has already resulted in one of the most consequential leadership changes in the technology industry.

Only days earlier, Huang had been the public face of the artificial intelligence boom, leading a company valued at several trillion dollars.

But the controversy began with revelations involving a businesswoman whom American officials believe may have been working for Chinese intelligence.

Huang's first affair allegations involved a businesswoman suspected of spying for China

On October 29, The New York Times reported that US intelligence officials believed Huang had developed a close relationship with Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le.

Alice previously worked as an executive at Megaspeed International, a Singapore-based cloud-computing company that provides businesses with access to advanced Nvidia processors.

According to the newspaper, American intelligence officials concluded that she had been recruited by China's Ministry of State Security to gather information about the Nvidia executive.

The allegations raised national security concerns because Nvidia manufactures the advanced computer chips used to power artificial intelligence systems.

The United States has imposed restrictions on exports of some of these processors to China, fearing that Beijing could use the technology for military purposes.

Investigators began examining whether Huang's relationship with Alice could have exposed sensitive information or influenced his position on chip exports.

China has denied the espionage allegations, while Nvidia has maintained that there is no reason to believe company secrets or national security information were compromised.

The company subsequently launched an independent investigation into the matter

On Sunday, November 8, Huang publicly acknowledged having an affair, although he did not identify the woman involved.

“Throughout my life, my family has given me love and support. They deserve my honesty and loyalty. Instead, I let them down and damaged the life we built together,” he wrote.

“I take full responsibility for what I did and the hurt I caused, and I accept the criticism that comes with it.”

Huang and Lori met as teenagers while studying electrical engineering at Oregon State University.

They later married and raised two children, Madison and Spencer, both of whom work at Nvidia.

The billionaire concluded his apology by expressing hope that he could eventually repair the damage to his marriage.

“I know an apology cannot undo what I have done. I hope our family will heal and that, over time, I can earn back your trust.”

However, the situation became considerably more complicated when allegations about another woman emerged.

The billionaire was also accused of having an affair with a married executive who reported directly to him

On Wednesday, November 11, The New York Times reported that Huang had allegedly maintained an extramarital relationship with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's 48-year-old vice president of healthcare.

The newspaper cited five people who had worked at Nvidia and were familiar with the alleged relationship.

Powell joined the company in 2008 and reports directly to Huang.

Both executives are married to other people.

According to the report, the alleged relationship became particularly visible during Nvidia's annual GTC developer conference in San Jose, California, in March 2026.

Huang and Powell were reportedly seen behaving affectionately at a nearby hotel.

A witness allegedly recorded the interaction on a cellphone, attracting the attention of Huang's security personnel.

Three people briefed on the incident claimed that security officers separated the witness from others and offered them a nondisclosure agreement.

Huang resigned after more than three decades as Nvidia's CEO

This morning (November 12) Nvidia shook the tech landscape by formally announcing that Huang had resigned as president, chief executive officer and a member of its board of directors effective immediately.

Huang had led the company continuously since co-founding it in 1993, transforming it from a graphics-chip manufacturer into one of the world's most influential technology businesses.

The company appointed CFO Colette Kress as interim CEO and named longtime director Harvey C. Jones as its first-ever board chairman.

Kress, who joined Nvidia in September 2013, will continue overseeing the company's finances while the board searches for a permanent successor.

“Colette has helped lead NVIDIA through a period of extraordinary growth and has a deep understanding of our business, customers, operations and financial position,” Jones said.

He added that the board had full confidence in the remaining leadership team.

Kress also addressed the transition.

“NVIDIA's strength has always come from its people, and together with our leadership team, I am committed to building on the extraordinary foundation Jensen created over the last 33 years,” she said.

The board thanked Huang for his contributions but did not directly address the latest relationship allegations in its announcement.

Huang, who holds approximately 3.61% of Nvidia's shares, remains one of the company's largest individual shareholders despite leaving its leadership.

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