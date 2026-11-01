Jenny McCarthy

5 ft 7 in (170 cm)

$25 million, 2026 est.

American

November 1, 1972

Evergreen Park, Illinois, US

54 Years Old

Scorpio

Who Is Jenny McCarthy?



Jenny McCarthy is an American television host known for her vibrant personality and sharp comedic delivery. Her expansive career spans modeling, sitcom acting, authoring books, and prominent reality television hosting roles.





She rose to fame after co-hosting the hit nineties MTV dating game show Singled Out. The series showcased her uninhibited humor, transforming her into a popular household name and quickly launching her multi-decade career across entertainment.

Early Life and Education



Raised in a close working-class family near Chicago, McCarthy grew up with three sisters. Her parents encouraged active participation in sports, fostering a competitive spirit that complemented her outgoing personality from an early age.





She later attended Mother McAuley Liberal Arts High School while performing as a cheerleader. McCarthy subsequently enrolled at Southern Illinois University to study nursing, though her passion for performance eventually directed her toward entertainment.

Notable Relationships



A high-profile romantic journey has long kept McCarthy under public media interest. She was previously married to actor John Asher and later spent several years in a prominent relationship with actor Jim Carrey.





She shares a son with Asher, with whom she actively co-parents. More recently, McCarthy married entertainer Donnie Wahlberg in August 2014, and the couple continues to share their lives publicly.

Career Highlights



McCarthy established her screen profile co-hosting MTV's popular dating game show Singled Out. She transitioned into acting with roles in feature films like Scream 3 and John Tucker Must Die while starring in her self-titled sitcom Jenny.





She expanded her career into television hosting and cosmetics entrepreneurship. McCarthy co-hosted the talk show The View, launched the beauty brand Formless Beauty, and secured a longtime panelist position on the hit competition series The Masked Singer.

Signature Quote



“If you can laugh at yourself, you can get through anything in life.”