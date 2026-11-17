Jennifer Lawrence reunited with Josh Hutcherson and her other former The Hunger Games co-stars at the New York City premiere of the franchise’s newest film, Sunrise on the Reaping.

Stepping out in a Christian Dior Pre-Fall 2026 black silk robe dress with embroidered flowers and a faux-fur shawl collar, the 36-year-old actress set tongues wagging online—but not all of it was in her favor.

Highlights Jennifer Lawrence faced new plastic surgery allegations after appearing at the premiere of ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.’

Cosmetic experts shared theories on the procedures she may have undergone to achieve her current look.

The 36-year-old actress has previously admitted to getting surgery and other non-invasive procedures, especially after childbirth.

Lawrence’s photos kickstarted a fresh wave of plastic surgery speculation, with many claiming she has “ruined” her face with an upper blepharoplasty (eyelid surgery) and a brow lift.

“Another woman lost to the surgeon’s knife,” one disappointed user commented.

Cosmetic surgery experts have since shared theories about the factors behind Lawrence’s facial transformation.

A plastic surgeon theorized that Jennifer Lawrence underwent a blepharoplasty and other procedures

Dr. Melinda Lacerna Kimbrell, a double board-certified plastic surgeon , agreed with the netizens.

“The most obvious procedural changes appear to be around her eyes,” she told the Daily Mail. “There is substantially more upper-lid visibility, less hooding, and elevation of the outer brow.”

“That pattern strongly suggests an upper blepharoplasty, possibly combined with a brow lift and a lateral eye lift,” Dr. Kimbrell said, adding that Lawrence may also have done selective fat grafting around the lower eyelid and upper cheek.

She also pointed to Lawrence’s “exceptionally smooth and even” skin, which she believes was achieved via laser skin resurfacing, enhanced by lighting, makeup, and retouching.

However, Dr. Kimbrall added that the explanation behind the Mother actress’ “sucked in” appearance could just be “significant weight loss,” creating a “narrower and angular” face.

Vogue, Lawrence had In a September 2026 interview with, Lawrence had confessed that she was “really nervous” about fat transfer procedures: “I support other people doing them because I want to continue to watch and see what happens, but I don’t know about that.”

She added that she’d love to have a buccal fat removal in the future, but is hesitant “because everybody would know” that she has done it.

A dermatologist explained how aesthetic treatments may have helped create Lawrence’s current look

Dr. Hassan Galadari, a board-certified dermatologist, believes that Lawrence has also undergone “subtle aesthetic treatments” to achieve her current look.

Daily Mail. “Jennifer has always been a natural beauty, and what's particularly interesting is how she's maintained her youthful appearance while her features have become more refined and defined over the years,” he told the

“Comparing earlier photographs with more recent images, her face appears slightly slimmer, with greater definition around the jawline and cheekbones, while her eyes appear more open and refreshed.”

These results can be achieved with Botox, which helps soften expression lines, skin-tightening technologies, such as Morpheus8, to improve firmness and contour, and “carefully placed injectables” to maintain facial balance, Dr. Galadari said.

Vogue interview, Lawrence In the Septemberinterview, Lawrence revealed that she gets “baby Botox,” an industry term for microdoses of the substance, admitting she “can’t really get very much done” as she would “need to have movement” in her face as an actress.

She also explained her dependence on facials, saying, “If my skin is going to be a little saggier than I would like, at least it looks dewy and pretty.”

Lawrence underwent a procedure to “bounce back” from her post-childbirth body

The New Yorker in October 2025, the Academy Award winner had explained that she wanted a breast lift because of the toll two In a prior interview within October 2025, the Academy Award winner had explained that she wanted a breast lift because of the toll two childbirth experiences took on her body.

“Everything bounced back, pretty much, after the first one. Second one, nothing bounced back,” she said.

Lawrence shares a son, Cy, born in 2022, and another son, born in 2025, whose name has been kept private, with her husband, Cooke Maroney.

She explained that she would get the procedures done even if her life wasn’t as public, but “wouldn’t be hustling to the appointment in the same way.”

While she is on the fence about other invasive procedures, Lawrence definitely wants to get a facelift one day, she told The Cut in October 2026.

“I want to be a s*xy mom,” she said. “At drop-off, I want to look like a woman that has her sh*t together even when I’ve just woken up and don’t have my sh*t together.”

"The bleph made her look like a Hadid sister," one user said