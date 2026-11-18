Jennifer Lawrence has spent years being one of Hollywood's most recognizable faces, but her latest red-carpet appearance has left some fans doing a double take.

The Oscar-winning actress attended the 2026 WWD Beauty Inc Awards in New York City on Tuesday, November 17.

However, fans quickly focused on her appearance, with some comparing her to stars like Bella Hadid , Emily Blunt, and Dakota Johnson.

Highlights Jennifer Lawrence's latest red-carpet appearance sparked comparisons to Bella Hadid and Dakota Johnson, as many fans barely recognized her.

The Oscar-winning actress recently opened up about the cosmetic treatments she has tried and the one she would love to try, but fears would be too noticeable.

Netizens accused Hollywood's “cosmetic surgery obsession” of making celebrities look increasingly alike.

One person wrote, “I wouldn’t recognize her as Katniss from her looks now… She looked so much better before.”

Jennifer Lawrence's latest red-carpet appearance left fans doing a double take as they compared her to stars like Bella Hadid

Jennifer Lawrence attended the WWD Beauty Inc Awards, where she received the Founder of the Year award alongside biotech entrepreneur Jasmina Aganovic for their haircare brand, Mes°.

The actress, who launched the science-backed brand in October this year, wore a striking Dior ensemble from the Spring 2027 collection.

Her outfit featured a fitted black tuxedo jacket with exaggerated shawl lapels and structured hip panels, paired with a white feathered miniskirt.

She completed the look with a whimsical swan-shaped Dior Cygnet Minaudière bag, black satin peep-toe pumps, and pearl-drop earrings.

However, her slicked-back, glossy hairstyle and minimal makeup seemed to draw the most attention to her facial features, with several people claiming they barely recognized the actress.

One viewer questioned, "Jennifer Lawrence just morphed into Bella Hadid . How is this even possible?"

Another person commented, "She ruined her face."

Netizens believe Hollywood's obsession with cosmetic procedures has left Lawrence looking “unrecognizable”

"She destroyed her signature face," someone else added in agreement.

One comment read, "She looks beautiful but not herself. I wouldn’t have recognized her."

Others expressed, "Reminds me of a Twilight Zone episode where all the women had to undergo a surgical transformation upon reaching adulthood, choosing from a limited number of options. Everyone chose the most popular and looked so alike they had to wear name tags."

Another person speculated, "I guess they use the same surgeon ?!"

"She was cool once. Now a clone," someone else remarked.

"It definitely takes away from the acting when they can't actually show genuine expressions anymore due to their procedures."

The latest scrutiny comes after Jennifer recently opened up about cosmetic treatments and her views on aging in a Vogue feature titled "At the Spa With Jennifer Lawrence, Nothing Is Off the Table."

During the interview, she acknowledged getting "baby Botox," explaining that she cannot undergo too many treatments because she needs to maintain facial movement for her acting roles.

"I can't really get very much done. I need to have movement in my face. I get baby Botox, but I can't do a lot," she said.

Jennifer recently addressed plastic surgery rumors surrounding her appearance, revealing which treatments she has tried

Lawrence also candidly discussed a cosmetic procedure she would like to try, admitting, "I would love to have a buccal fat removal . I can't because everybody would know, but just know that I want that."

Buccal fat removal is a cosmetic surgery designed to reduce fullness in the lower cheeks by removing some of the buccal fat pads located between the cheekbones and jaw.

The procedure can make the underlying facial structure appear more defined and create a more hollowed-out appearance around the cheeks.

However, the Hunger Games alum has denied undergoing facial plastic surgery, including eyelid surgery and fillers, previously attributing changes in her appearance to aging, losing facial baby fat after pregnancy, and makeup techniques.

In an interview with The New Yorker last year, she also discussed considering breast augmentation after the birth of her second child, joking that while her body had “bounced back” after her first pregnancy, “nothing bounced back” after her second.

And while she has denied having a facelift, she has previously joked about eventually getting one, saying , “No. But, believe me, I’m gonna!”

Jennifer’s latest appearance comes amid ongoing conversations about the pressure actresses face to maintain certain beauty standards in the entertainment industry.

Some fans believe the growing popularity of cosmetic procedures is contributing to a more uniform look among celebrities, making it harder to distinguish one actress from another.

The 36-year-old star has pushed back against plastic surgery rumors while revealing the treatments she wants but is afraid to try

Others argue the changes are especially noticeable when stars return to familiar roles, as audiences associate their characters with the facial features they had when they first appeared on screen.

One commenter wrote, "I don't recognize anyone anymore. I had to re-read the caption of this post. I was like, 'Who is this?!’”

Another person said, " Plastic surgery is ruining these women. They all look the same now."

Lawrence's appearance has also prompted comparisons to several other celebrities, including Taylor Swift, Emily Blunt, Dakota Johnson, Suki Waterhouse, and Bella Hadid.

One commenter wrote, "Genuinely thought that first photo was the actress who played Daphne from Bridgerton. She looks SO different."

Another added, "I thought she was Dakota Johnson or whatever her name is. She looks insanely different. Didn't recognize her at all."

“She had such an interesting face. Now she looks like a blank robot. Time to start regulating plastic surgeons,” wrote one netizen