Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lawrence ’s latest girls’ night out has people talking, but not everyone is celebrating their friendship.

The longtime pals stepped out in matching looks in New York City last night, just weeks after Lawrence’s feud with Kim’s older sister, Kourtney Kardashian , became a major talking point on The Kardashians .

Highlights Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lawrence stepped out in matching SKIMS holiday pajamas just weeks after the actress's feud with Kourtney Kardashian made headlines.

Their very public girls' night sparked speculation that Kim was subtly taking her sister's drama to another level.

“Giving each other plastic surgery tips?” one commenter quipped as Jennifer faced fresh scrutiny over her appearance and recent magazine photoshoot.

Many online seemed interested in what the outing might say about the Kardashian family drama, as well as the ongoing speculation surrounding Jennifer's appearance.

One viewer reacted, “Ahhhhh J Law's surgery suddenly makes sense…”

Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lawrence stepped out in matching looks for a very public girls' night out in New York

Jennifer Lawrence and Kim Kardashian gave their girls' night out a coordinated twist on Wednesday, November 4, when they were spotted leaving New York City's Four Seasons Hotel in matching SKIMS holiday sleepwear.

The longtime friends wore black pajama sets featuring a festive reindeer print, layered underneath limited-edition espresso-colored velour hooded robes.

Both completed their looks with oversized sunglasses, with Lawrence opting for a long-sleeved top while Kim wore the cami version of the set.

Their pajama appearance came after the pair had already enjoyed dinner at CUT restaurant.

For the earlier outing, Lawrence wore a cream-colored ensemble, while Kim opted for a black leather look.

The sighting quickly caught people's attention because it came just weeks after Jennifer’s awkward exchange with Kourtney Kardashian on the family's reality show.

The drama dates back to November 2025, when Lawrence appeared alongside Robert Pattinson for a Vanity Fair lie detector test.

Jennifer’s outing with Kim was seen by many as a dig at Kourtney Kardashian after their feud last month

Asked about the Kardashian family, the actress made it clear that Kourtney was not her favorite, joking that she was “more annoying than ever.”

The actress went on to criticize Kourtney, saying, “She just drives me nuts, because everything has to be an announcement. It’s like, ‘I’m not going to wear outfits anymore.’ Just wear whatever you want!”

Her remarks eventually made their way into the Kardashian family's orbit, and Kourtney addressed them during the Season 8 premiere of The Kardashians on October 8, 2026.

Speaking to her friend Simon Huck, Kourtney admitted the comments upset her , especially because they came during a week when she already felt everyone was criticizing her.

When she heard her mom Kris Jenner praising Jennifer, Kourtney snapped, "F**k that b**ch Jennifer Lawrence... I'll f**king slap the sh*t out of her!"

However, the situation took a softer turn when Kourtney revealed that Lawrence had reached out privately.

Jennifer had asked Kim for her sister's email address and sent her an apology, explaining that she jokingly felt like one of the Kardashian sisters.

Kourtney described the message as nice and admitted that, after rewatching the original interview, she no longer felt the remarks were quite as bad .

Despite the apparent reconciliation, Kim and Lawrence's public appearance was enough to reignite conversations about the sisters' complicated dynamic.

“So she goes behind Kourtney’s back to hang out with an opp??? Really, Kim????” one person questioned.

Another brought up Kourtney's earlier reaction to the actress, writing, “Meanwhile Kourtney said she was gonna slap the sh*t out of JLaw lol.”

“Two middle-aged women giving each other plastic surgery tips?” wrote one disappointed fan of the Hunger Games actress

Others commented, “Aww they’re bonding over their shared hatred for Kourtney.”

“Sad how JLaw has wrecked her career ,” one critic wrote, while another added, “JLaw is one step away from reality TV.”

Some poked fun at Kim and Jennifer’s appearances and the plastic surgery speculation surrounding them, with one writing, “Giving each other plastic surgery tips?”

Lawrence’s appearance also arrived amid a separate wave of online discussion about her appearance.

The Die My Love star recently appeared on the cover of The Cut for an interview, but the accompanying photographs quickly became a talking point, with some social media users claiming that she looked almost unrecognizable compared with her earlier appearances.

Several commenters focused on her eyes, speculating that she might have undergone an upper blepharoplasty, a procedure that removes excess skin from the upper eyelids.

Others criticized the overall look of the photographs, while some argued that lighting, makeup, styling, and photography could influence how a person’s features appear.

Kim and Lawrence’s outing comes as the actress faces backlash over her recent magazine photoshoot

The discussion intensified because Lawrence also spoke candidly about cosmetic procedures in the interview.

She confirmed undergoing breast surgery following her second pregnancy, explaining, “Everything bounced back, pretty much, after the first one. Second one, nothing bounced back.”

When asked if she would still have had the procedure if she weren’t a famous actress, she admitted, “Maybe I wouldn’t be hustling to the appointment in the same way. But I think yes.”

She has also discussed receiving small amounts of Botox, explaining that maintaining facial movement is important for her work as an actress.

Despite her candid revelations, some online commenters still described her appearance in the magazine photographs as “unrecognizable.”

Still, the outing seemed like a casual evening between two longtime friends.

Jennifer has been close to the Kardashian family for years, famously attending a dinner at Kris Jenner's home in 2017, and her friendship with Kim has continued despite the recent tension involving Kourtney.

“Does the friendship explain JLaw’s unwise visit to the surgeon? Has she been influenced?” questioned one netizen