Jennifer Lawrence’s Unfiltered Comments About Changes ‘Down There’ Get A Response From A Doctor

Jennifer Lawrence has never been shy about speaking her mind, but lately, the actress seems to be on a streak of making headlines with her candid and quirky admissions.

After revealing that she had undergone plastic surgery and hoped to have more procedures in the future because she wanted to look like a “s*xy mom,” the 36-year-old shared details about one of the lesser-discussed physical changes associated with pregnancy during a media appearance on October 28.

Her remarks caught the attention of medical professionals , who confirmed that new mothers can experience some unexpected physical changes after giving birth.

“Women shouldn’t feel embarrassed to talk about it,” one expert said, praising Lawrence for her openness.

Jennifer Lawrence made an unexpected admission about childbirth, and doctors explained what happens

Lawrence appeared on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast late last month, where she offered an unfiltered take on how different parts of a woman’s body can respond to childbirth.

“Your v*gina will bounce back, your b*tthole won’t,” the actress quipped.

The Hunger Games star shares two sons with her husband, art gallery director Cooke Maroney.

Their first child, Cy, is three years old, while their youngest, whose name has not been publicly disclosed, was born in 2025.

Although Lawrence did not elaborate on the specific changes she had experienced, she admitted that motherhood had left her unprepared for certain physical realities.

“ There’s no going back, ” she said. “That thing is coming out.”

Colorectal surgeon Dr. Poppy Addison of Northwell’s Staten Island University Hospital discussed Lawrence’s comments in an interview with VT.

“Pregnancy and childbirth put extreme pressure on the pelvic floor and can cause hemorrhoids, fissures, and sphincter weakness and injuries,” she explained.

Dr. Carmen Fong, a colorectal surgeon and chief medical officer at Bummed, meanwhile, explained that the condition can sometimes leave behind external hemorrhoidal skin tags.

“These are stretched-out skin and usually do not go away, though the appearance can change minimally if they’re small,” she said.

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Childbirth can also stretch or injure the muscles responsible for controlling bowel movements as a baby passes through the birth canal.

Dr. Amir Shay, an OB-GYN medical adviser for Bummed, explained that such complications can make it difficult to control gas, cause sudden urges to use the bathroom, or lead to trouble completely emptying the bowel.

Dr. Shay estimated that approximately one in four to one in three women experience hemorrhoids during pregnancy or after delivery.

More serious injuries involving the muscles responsible for bowel control can occur in around 3% of natural childbirths.

Experts said several of these pregnancy and childbirth complications are treatable

Although the childbirth-related effects described by the specialists can sound alarming, they emphasized that several issues can be managed and that additional pressure on the affected areas can be minimized.

One important consideration is preventing constipation, which can aggravate existing discomfort and make recovery more difficult.

Dr. Shay recommended drinking sufficient water, eating fiber-rich foods , and using stool softeners when necessary to reduce strain during bowel movements.

Persistent symptoms, however, should not simply be dismissed as an unavoidable consequence of motherhood.

Dr. Addison encouraged women experiencing “constipation, pain, bleeding, or anything else” to consult a specialist, regardless of whether they are still pregnant or have already given birth.

“I recommend they come to a colorectal surgeon to discuss an individualized approach,” she said.

Dr. Shay ultimately emphasized the importance of making conversations about postpartum recovery more inclusive of the different areas affected by childbirth.

“The v*gina isn’t the only area affected by pregnancy and delivery. The an*s and pelvic floor can change too, and women shouldn’t feel embarrassed to talk about it,” he said.

Lawrence’s decision to undergo plastic surgery was also influenced by postpartum changes

In October 2025, Lawrence told The New Yorker that she wanted to undergo a breast lift, medically known as mastopexy, after welcoming her second child.

She explained that her body had responded differently to her two pregnancies, saying, “Everything bounced back, pretty much,” after her first delivery, but “second one, nothing bounced back.”

On October 27, 2026, the actress confirmed in an interview with The Cut that she had undergone the procedure.

Lawrence said that her desire to maintain her appearance while balancing the demands of motherhood had inspired her decision.

“I want to be a s*xy mom,” she said. “At drop-off, I want to look like a woman who had her sh*t together even when I’ve just woken up and don’t have my sh*t together.”

When asked whether she would have pursued the surgery if she were not a famous actress, she admitted that the circumstances might have been different.

“Maybe I wouldn’t be hustling to the appointments in the same way. But I think yes.”

Her openness about cosmetic procedures marked a shift from her earlier comments.

In 2023, Lawrence had dismissed speculation about plastic surgery, attributing changes in her face to makeup and losing baby weight.

Her plastic surgery confession took on a new life after she was spotted hanging out with Kim Kardashian



























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Lawrence and Kardashian enjoyed a girls’ night out in New York on Wednesday, November 4, at the Four Seasons Hotel.

The pair coordinated in SKIMS holiday sleepwear, both wearing black pajamas featuring reindeer prints, limited-edition espresso-colored velour hooded robes, and oversized sunglasses.

Given Kardashian’s longstanding reputation for undergoing cosmetic procedures, however, the pair’s outing became less about a festive get-together and more about netizens commenting on their shared fondness for going under the knife.

“Jennifer Lawrence’s plastic surgery makes so much sense now,” one person said.

“Giving each other plastic surgery tips?” another asked.

"We are made for birth," one comment reads