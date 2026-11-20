Turns out, Jennifer Lawrence is one to “kiss and tell,” as she ranked some of her male co-stars for on-screen kisses on a talk show.

Lawrence, 36, who has taken on fewer projects since the birth of her first child in 2022, has returned to the spotlight with a cameo performance as Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, released on November 20.

Highlights Jennifer Lawrence recently ranked her on-screen kisses with five male co-actors from best to worst.

A popular actor came in last on the list, but fans weren’t really surprised by the outcome.

Lawrence previously described her experience of filming intimate scenes with the actor as “weird” and “bizarre.”

She has been making promotional appearances with her franchise co-star Josh Hutcherson, who played Peeta Mellark in the original film quadrology and also cameoed in the new film.

While answering the question about on-screen kisses during one such appearance, Lawrence named a top Hollywood actor as her worst, which sent the internet reeling.



Jennifer Lawrence ranked Passengers co-star Chris Pratt as her worst on-screen kiss

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where the host asked the Joy actress to rank On Thursday, November 19, Lawrence and Hutcherson appeared on, where the host asked theactress to rank five actors she has kissed on-screen from best to worst.

Instead of looking like she was put on the spot, Lawrence enthusiastically said, “Name them,” which drew laughter from the crowd.

Cohen then shared the five names: Liam Hemsworth, Bradley Cooper, Josh Hutcherson, Chris Pratt, and Timothée Chalamet.

“They are all so amazing,” Lawrence said with dramatic flair, then started listing.

“Best is Josh,” she stated, which earned a smile and a fist pump from Hutcherson. “Okay, and then Hemsworth, Cooper, Chalamet, and Pratt.”

“Seen a lot of things recently that are leading me to believe not a lot of actresses like Pratt that much,” one user commented about the revelation. Another said, “She put Pratt fifth, and I’d have gone lower.”

“Think kissing Pratt was traumatic because what his character does to hers is also traumatic,” a third speculated.

Lawrence previously said that intimate scenes with Pratt were “weird” and “bizarre”

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Passengers, where his character, Jim Preston, intentionally wakes up Lawrence's character, Aurora Lane, from her Lawrence and Pratt worked together in 2016’s, where his character, Jim Preston, intentionally wakes up Lawrence's character, Aurora Lane, from her hibernation pod 90 years early so he will not be alone on the ship.

They fall in love and share intimate moments until Lane learns the truth behind Preston’s actions, which has now doomed her chances of making it to their destination alive.

“I had my first real s*x scene a couple of weeks ago, and it was really bizarre,” Lawrence said about a love scene filmed with Pratt on a 2015 The Hollywood Reporter Actress Roundup. “It was really weird.”

She quickly clarified that “everything was done right and nobody did anything wrong,” and added that she was drunk for the filming of the scene to prepare herself.

“But then that led to more anxiety when I got home because I was like, ‘What have I done? I don’t know.’ And he was married. And it was going to be my first time kissing a married man, and guilt is the worst feeling in your stomach.”

Lawrence described the experience as “the most vulnerable” she has ever been about acting and said she called her mother for reassurance.



























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She later told E! News that Pratt was “wonderful and lovely,” and that her nerves weren’t about him, but about performing something so intimate in front of “all the cameramen, all the producers, and all the directors.”

Scary Movie actress wrote in her 2017 memoir, Unqualified. Lawrence and Pratt were also rumored to be having an affair, which was “hurtful and embarrassing” to his then-wife Anna Faris, theactress wrote in her 2017 memoir,

“Jennifer and I are really friendly, and she was apologetic even though she didn’t need to be, because she hadn’t done anything wrong,” Faris wrote. “You still feel, and look, like a fool.”

A male co-star accused Lawrence of deliberately making the kissing scenes “disgusting”

The Hunger Games movies. Lawrence shared multiple kisses with Hutcherson and Hemsworth, who played Gale Hawthorne in the originalmovies.

While promoting the second movie in the series, Catching Fire, Lawrence and Hutcherson joked that their kiss after Peeta nearly passed away in the 75th Hunger Games was “very slobbery” and “snotty” because of Katniss’s tears.

In a 2013 CNN interview, Hutcherson said that Lawrence was his “first real big kiss” in a movie and joked that it was a “little abrasive.”

“We're great together. We can really kiss. I've had a couple of bad ones,” Lawrence added about the experience.

In 2014, before Mockingjay – Part 1 came out, Hemsworth said on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that Lawrence would “make a point of eating garlic or tuna fish” before their kissing scenes, which were already “pretty uncomfortable” because they were best friends.



























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Silver Linings Playbook, which earned her the Academy Award. With Cooper , Lawrence has worked in four films, including 2012’s, which earned her the Academy Award.

She shared a kiss with Chalamet in the 2021 sci-fi comedy Don’t Look Up, co-starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, and Cate Blanchett.

"Even Star Lord couldn't save that performance," one user joked, referring to Pratt's Marvel character