"Everyone Get In Her Message Requests": Fans Urge Mass Campaign Against Jenna Dewan Over Her "Incredibly Dangerous" Post

Jenna Dewan is facing criticism after sharing a seemingly sweet moment involving her son, but the video caught viewers’ attention for all the wrong reasons .

The actress posted a video from a school event on Instagram yesterday that showed a large group of children, alarming many viewers.

One X user called the post “ incredibly dangerous ” and urged her followers to flood Jenna's message requests to bring the issue to her attention.

Highlights Jenna Dewan's seemingly innocent Instagram Story featuring her son has sparked an unexpected wave of criticism.

One X user sounded the alarm over a detail in the footage, urging thousands of followers to contact the actress directly.

The controversy has reignited a wider debate about celebrity parenting, children's privacy, and the risks of oversharing online.

Jenna Dewan shared a seemingly innocent moment with her son on Instagram, sparking widespread concern online

Jenna recently gave her Instagram followers a glimpse of a school event featuring her son, Callum Michael Rebel Kazee, whom she shares with fiancé Steve Kazee.

The actress shared a video that appeared to be from a school assembly or presentation on her Instagram Story on November 5.

It showed a large group of children standing together on a gymnasium floor, all wearing matching green-and-white school uniforms.

Jenna's caption read, “His little proud nod after…,” suggesting that she was highlighting a sweet moment involving her own child.

However, the video also showed the other children in attendance, with the uniforms and school crest clearly visible.

That detail quickly became the focus of criticism.

Kelly, who uses the account @eternalavenues on X, called out the post, writing, “Jenna posting her own and other people’s children all in their school uniform is actually insane? Like, is that not incredibly dangerous ????”

A concerned netizen reportedly sent Jenna a direct message explaining why the post could pose a safety risk



























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A post shared by Jenna Dewan (@jennadewan)





The user then urged followers to contact the actress directly, adding, “Everyone get in her message requests rn because that’s not cool.”

She also shared the message she had sent Jenna privately, explaining why they believed the footage could put other children’s privacy at risk .

The DM read, “Hey, so hoping you see this and take it as an educational moment, but posting a school with this many kids in the uniform is extremely dangerous as someone with your platform.”

The concern was that matching uniforms and visible school insignia could make it easier for strangers to identify the school the children in the clip attended.

This is particularly relevant when a post comes from a celebrity account with millions of followers.

Even seemingly harmless school-related details can contribute to a child's digital footprint, and revealing identifying information can create privacy concerns for families who have chosen not to share their children's lives online.

The post prompted a wave of reactions, with some users agreeing that Jenna should have been more careful about sharing footage from a school setting.

Several social media users questioned why the other children's faces and school uniforms were visible to millions of followers

“Yeah that was my first thought... like blur their faces… and uniforms I couldn’t even see what kid was hers at first cause there were so many,” one person wrote.

Another expressed concern, saying, “So, so scary! Those poor babies being posted for all 9.8 million of her followers. There’s defo some weirdos in that following list!!”

“I messaged as well. Super unsafe,” another user added.

However, the original X post also drew pushback from people who took issue with the public call-out and the suggestion that followers should flood Jenna's message requests.

One user sarcastically responded, “You just saved the world.”

Another user wrote, “Lmaoo imagine making a fan page supporting women while dragging women down. That’s actually disgusting .”

The Instagram controversy also comes amid a string of discussions surrounding Jenna's appearance on Season 35 of Dancing with the Stars .

When her casting was announced in September 2026, some longtime viewers questioned whether the actress had an unfair advantage because of her professional dance background.

Jenna has also faced criticism recently over her participation in the reality dance competition Dancing with the Stars

Before becoming known for her acting roles, Jenna was a trained dancer who toured with Janet Jackson and appeared in the dance film Step Up .

Critics argued that her experience made her less of an amateur than the show's other celebrity contestants.

Jenna addressed the criticism by explaining that ballroom dancing was “a whole different language” from the contemporary and hip-hop styles she had previously performed.

More recently, her competition was also disrupted when her professional partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, received a one-week suspension after a social media post referencing the incident involving Will Smith and Chris Rock at the Oscars.

The suspension forced Jenna to prepare for Dedication Night with a replacement partner, Alan Bersten, in just two and a half days.

Val later returned to the show and publicly apologized to Jenna for the disruption.

“This is disgusting and disrespectful to the victims and their families!!” one netizen fumed