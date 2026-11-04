The November 3 midterm elections dealt a sobering blow to Republicans, with Democrats flipping even traditionally conservative strongholds such as Texas, Kansas, and South Carolina.

In the wake of the setback, JD Vance , one of the Grand Old Party’s prominent campaigners and the current vice president, offered his assessment of what went wrong .

Highlights JD Vance identified the US-Iran conflict as the biggest factor behind the GOP's midterm losses.

Rising living costs and concerns over America's relationship with Israel also featured among voters' priorities.

Experts warned that the election setback could complicate Vance's potential 2028 presidential bid.

Drawing on figures he said were shared by renowned pollsters, Vance outlined four key factors that may have contributed to their disappointing performance.

However, among the various explanations, he singled out one particular decision as the biggest reason voters turned away from Republicans.

“Agree or disagree, that’s at least honest,” he remarked.

JD Vance explained the factors behind the GOP's midterm losses, pointing to one decision as the defining setback

In his November 4 post on X, JD Vance recalled that a Republican data analyst had initially been encouraged by voter turnout figures across several states.

Despite polls predicting a Democratic victory, the numbers suggested that Republican supporters were turning out in considerable numbers.

However, the individual cautioned him that strong participation did not necessarily mean those voters would back Republican candidates.

And that was precisely what happened.

Vance recounted asking the individual whether the figures at least indicated that Republicans could pull off an unexpected victory.

“No,” the analyst reportedly responded, explaining that several people who had voted for him and President Donald Trump in 2024 were unhappy with the administration.

Vance subsequently recalled speaking to another Republican pollster who had correctly anticipated the scale of the Democratic victory, predicting that Republicans would lose the generic ballot by 13 percentage points.

This pollster identified the ongoing conflict between the US and Iran as the leading factor leading Trump supporters to consider switching sides.

Vance agreed, writing, “The reason we lost is the war.”

According to the vice president, even Donald Trump shared this assessment, as he added that “the president himself said so last week.”

Vance went on to challenge Republicans who believed the military engagement was worth its political consequences.

“If you’d like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so,” he said.

“Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that’s at least honest.”

The other reasons Vance cited for the GOP's unfavorable showing centered on broader national concerns

According to the vice president's conversation with the anonymous pollsters, when Americans were asked what would convince them to return to the Republican camp, “Focus on Cost of living/inflation” emerged as the second most popular response, following calls to end the conflict with Iran.

The third priority was to “ put America first, ” while the fourth called for a change in “our relationship to Israel.”

Addressing concerns about the cost of living, Vance acknowledged that some Republican strategists believed the party's economic messaging had not been effective enough towards the end of the campaign.

“I’m sure that’s true,” he conceded.

Despite the electoral setback, Vance maintained that he remained “ hopeful ” about his country.

Experts argued that the midterm results could have significant implications for Vance's own political ambitions

Vance is widely regarded as a leading presidential contender for the 2028 election.

However, having served as one of the GOP's prominent campaigners during the midterms, his inability to help the party retain voter support could complicate his ambitions, according to Shawn Donahue, a political science professor at the University at Buffalo.

“A lot of the places that he visited, Republicans did not do well,” the professor told Newsweek in a November 4 interview.

Vance's existing approval ratings also present a challenge.

An AtlasIntel survey of 3,566 Americans, conducted between October 28 and November 1, found that only 38 percent considered Vance a worthy successor to Trump.

Nevertheless, Donahue noted that the vice president still had certain advantages if he decided to pursue the presidency.

Running as the incumbent vice president could give him an edge over other Republican contenders, while an “early endorsement” from Trump could further strengthen his position.

His connections with wealthy Republican donors, particularly influential figures in the technology industry , could also provide substantial financial backing.

However, the professor cautioned that prominent technology executives might not necessarily help Vance win over voters.

He pointed to growing concerns surrounding data centers, Flock cameras, artificial intelligence, and the influence of figures such as Peter Thiel and Elon Musk.

The midterm results sparked considerable frustration among Republican leaders

Trump, who had previously urged Americans to vote as though he were on the ballot, distanced himself from the outcome by pointing out that his name had ultimately not appeared on it.

Taking to Truth Social, the president declared, “I wasn’t on the ballot, and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE !”

“Thank you for your attention to this matter,” he added.

Former Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene disagreed with Trump in a pointed response, arguing that Republicans would “have to kick Donald Trump out of the party” to have any chance of winning in the future.

She also criticized the party's priorities, claiming that Trump had “absolutely destroyed it” and describing the current GOP as a “ warmongering , corrupt, corporate-focused” organization that no longer reflected the conservative values of its voters.

Florida Republican Representative Greg Steube echoed similar sentiments.

"You have been embarrassingly weak and more afraid of governing conservatively than of disappointing the voters who put us in office," he wrote.

Vance, meanwhile, had a clear message for disgruntled party members in his X post.

“To the people who are pi**ed off and want to say, ‘I told you so’, you're right, you did tell us so,” he acknowledged.

He went on to urge critics to channel their frustration into electing Republicans “who share our worldview.”

“Let’s get back to work on saving our country,” he said.

"Resignation speech," a viewer wrote