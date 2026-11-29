English has a rather interesting presence in Japan, where it is often used for more than simply communicating information. Research into Japanese advertising and public signage highlights how English can function as a visual and symbolic design element, even when the people seeing it are not expected to understand every word.

Businesses frequently incorporate English into shop signs, packaging, clothing, menus, and advertisements because it creates an appealing contrast with Japanese writing and makes designs stand out. Its presence can also give products a more modern, international, or fashionable appearance.

English is associated with ideas such as globalization, technology, and Western culture, which makes it an attractive addition for businesses hoping to project a particular image.