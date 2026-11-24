Jamie Lee Curtis had barely finished reflecting on turning 68 when critics claimed her post was a snub to her family .

The actress shared an emotional post for her birthday, making netizens wonder whether she was in the middle of a family feud.

The backlash prompted Curtis to fire back with a blunt response.

Jamie Lee Curtis called herself “the last in the line” as she turned 68 years old on November 22

Highlights Jamie Lee Curtis shared an emotional post as she turned 68 years old a few days ago.

Her choice of words made some readers assume she was having a family feud.

“I'm sure you'll be just fine…” critics snarked after she shared her reflective post.

Curtis later fired back at haters for turning this “into a beef” between her and her family.

Turning 68 was a painful first for Jamie Lee Curtis, who said this was her first birthday without any of her immediate family members still alive.

“Today will be the first year, that I am the only surviving family member of my immediate family and my immediate second family. The last in the line,” she said.

Curtis, who lost her parents a few years back, also dealt with her sister Kelly’s passing in June.

She said her sister’s passing was a “real blow” this year. And she’s left feeling “sad” as she completes “another circle around the sun.”

Looking through childhood photos of herself, the Freaky Friday star said she was struck by how “startled” and “slightly concerned” she appeared as a baby and for “much of [her] young life.”

“I've worked through a lot of that discomfort, and I'm so happy to be here and have the life I have. Both personal and creative,” she continued.

“What remains for me is the legacy of other humans who forged a path for me to be here through their actions and examples as I hope I am for my own family and, of course, friends and, as a public person, the millions of people I've involved in my life.”

The Oscar winner, who lost her parents years back, dealt with the loss of her sister this year

Giving credit to the people who “helped shape that life,” the Oscar winner thanked her parents, stepfather, sister, and her extended family and friends.

The birthday girl also said she would be spending the day with her husband, daughters, their families, and her grandson.

She wrapped up her post by expressing gratitude for the “this life” that she loves “so very much.”

“I wish you all a happy and healthy Thanksgiving and holiday season,” she concluded.

Haters wondered whether her emotional post was a snub to her family members, including her half-siblings

The Halloween star’s choice of words did not sit well with critics, who speculated whether her post was a snub to her family members , including her half-siblings.

“Doesn't she have half-siblings?” one asked.

Some commenters questioned why her experience needed attention, asking: “So??? Whats so special about her? Lots of others are in same boat.”

Another snarked, “Some of us lost all of ours by age 13.... I'm sure you'll be just fine…”

“Well, she isn't the only one,” one said. “Only reason we heard about it is she has money and stardom and I'm just a regular person.”

“Nepo Baby. Needed mommy and daddy to make her famous,” wrote another.

Fans came to Curtis’s defense, saying she had every right to talk about missing her family , regardless of whether she’s famous or not.

“So because she is famous she can’t state her feelings and how she feels,” read one comment. “She is not saying she is above anyone else. Have empathy.”

Curtis fired back at social media users for turning this “into a beef” between her and her family

The backlash online pushed Curtis to have the last word on the subject, asking netizens whether the hate was necessary.

“Oh my goodness, Internet. Really? Is it such a slow news cycle that you have to turn this into a beef or me throwing shade?” she asked.

“Come on. You know better than that. Or do you?” she added.

The True Lies star explained that her “immediate family” included her mother, father, sister Kelly, and her “stepfather” who “raised” her.

“My extended family, all of my father's children from other marriages and all of their children and now their children's children are fully intact,” she continued, saying they were all in “direct communication” with each other.

“We just celebrated a bar mitzvah , and we all mourned together the loss of our Kelly, as we did our brother, Nicholas, but any attempt to try to make this into something it isn't is just a silly waste of clickbait,” she declared.

The actress was born to Hollywood royalty, Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis

Curtis and her sister Kelly were born to Hollywood stars Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis.

Her mom passed away from vasculitis, an inflammation of the blood vessels, in 2004. And her father suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away a few years later.

Tony welcomed daughters Alexandra, 62, and Allegra, 60, after marrying his second wife and German actress.

He and his third wife, Leslie Allen, welcomed sons Nicholas and Benjamin, 53.

Nicholas suffered an ov**dose and lost his life at 23. Kelly, meanwhile, passed away from natural causes at 69.

Curtis is a mother to two daughters, Annie, 39, and Ruby, 30, with husband Christopher Guest.

She became a grandmother after her daughter Annie and her husband, Jason Wolf, welcomed a baby boy in December 2025.

“People are so dumb. I knew exactly what you meant,” one commented online