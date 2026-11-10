Furious Fans Allege “Homophobia” After James Bond Race Omits Fan-Favorite

James Bond casting rumors are rarely short on drama, but the internet has found another reason to question the franchise's search for its next 007.

The hunt for Daniel Craig's successor gained momentum in May 2026, with casting director Nina Gold reportedly leading the search for the upcoming 26th Bond film, helmed by Denis Villeneuve.

Highlights Fresh casting reports have sparked heated discussions among Bond fans.

A fan-favorite actor’s omission from the reported short-list has fans outraged.

Meanwhile, two A-listers have reportedly undergone secret screen tests for the coveted role.

However, fans are wondering why one actor who had emerged as a popular choice for the iconic role appears to have fallen out of the running.

The casting speculation has also sparked allegations of homophobia, with some netizens disappointed by the actor’s exclusion.

Jonathan Bailey's absence from the James Bond shortlist sparks backlash

Jonathan Bailey, best known for playing Anthony Bridgerton in Netflix's hit period drama Bridgerton , was for the coveted role in early October 2026. was reportedly the frontrunner

However, the latest casting developments have left his supporters questioning whether the actor was ever seriously considered.

On October 22, that final screen tests for the next James Bond were scheduled for the last week of the month. The report also named three actors reportedly shortlisted for the final auditions: Jack Lowden, Josh O'Connor, and Callum Turner. 22, Deadline reported

Lowden is known for his role in Slow Horses , while O'Connor has appeared in The Crown and Challengers . Turner, meanwhile, has starred in Fantastic Beasts and Masters of the Air .

Bailey's name was notably absent from the reported shortlist, despite the enthusiasm surrounding his potential casting.

The omission quickly caught the attention of fans on some questioning whether the actor's sexuality had anything to do with the decision. on X , with

One fan had previously argued that Bailey was an obvious contender for the role, writing:

"You know whose name I'm surprised isn't being thrown around for Bond? Jonathan Bailey. He's around the right age, he's a great actor, and he looks fantastic."

Another netizen was less convinced that the casting discussion was being conducted fairly.

"Homophobia has so much to answer for," they commented.

The allegations became even more pointed as fans continued discussing the possibility of an openly gay actor taking on one of cinema's most recognizable heterosexual characters.

One X user remarked, "Straight men would have a crash out of the century if a gay man became Bond."

Another alleged, "Homophobia because he is a better option than all the considerations."

"The world is not ready for an openly gay actor to play Bond, unfortunately," a third added.

Jonathan Bailey has previously spoken about playing James Bond

The casting debate has also brought renewed attention to Bailey's own comments about the possibility of becoming 007.

During an appearance on 2025, the actor was asked whether he would be interested in playing the legendary British spy. on BBC Radio 2 in June

"That's an amazingly flattering ask," Bailey responded.

While he admitted that he was unsure whether he wanted to take on the role, he acknowledged that it would be difficult to turn down such an opportunity.

Adding to fan concerns about his omission, the 37-year-old actor has also previously spoken about navigating his sexuality in an industry where being openly gay has not always been straightforward.

Bailey revealed that he privately came out to friends and family in his early 20s but did not publicly come out until 2018.

In a March 2022 interview with recalled receiving an unsettling account of the kind of advice given to actors during pilot season. with GQ , he also

Recounting what someone had told an actor friend, Bailey said, "At the time he was told, 'There's two things we don't want to know: if you're an alcoholic or if you're gay.'"

Robert Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult reportedly join the James Bond race

Meanwhile, the alleged shortlist is not the only development keeping Bond fans busy.

Interestingly, both actors had previously auditioned for the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman, with Pattinson eventually securing it.

Pattinson's reported involvement has generated its own wave of excitement, particularly among fans who believe his collaboration with Villeneuve on Dune 3 could work in his favor.

backed the actor by sharing a scene from Tenet , writing: One X user

"Robert Pattinson is reportedly a finalist to play the next James Bond. This scene in Tenet is all the proof I need that no one could do it better."

However, not everyone was convinced either actor was the right choice.

Some netizens argued that Pattinson and Hoult were already established leading men, making them less obvious candidates for a franchise that has traditionally introduced relatively less-famous actors as the British spy.

With multiple names now circulating and Bailey's reported absence continuing to fuel debate, it remains to be seen which of the short-listed men land the highly coveted role.

"That's just no": Netizens debate which actor should play the next James Bond