Jackie Cruz

August 8, 1986

Queens, New York, US

39 Years Old

Leo

Who Is Jackie Cruz?



Jackie Cruz is a Dominican-American actress, singer, and model with a dynamic presence across media. Her versatile talents bring depth to every role she undertakes.





She captured widespread attention for her authentic portrayal of Marisol "Flaca" Gonzales on the Netflix hit series Orange Is the New Black, a performance that quickly cemented her status as a fan favorite.

Early Life and Education



Raised by a single mother, Jacqueline Chavez spent her early years between Queens, New York, and Santiago, Dominican Republic. Her mother, an immigrant from the Dominican Republic, worked hard to support her daughter's artistic aspirations.





She attended Alexander Hamilton High School in Los Angeles, where she joined the school's music academy, developing her singing and acting skills. A serious car accident at seventeen profoundly influenced her perspective on life and her career path.

Notable Relationships



A string of high-profile romances has marked Jackie Cruz's journey, though she maintains a relatively private personal life. She married artist Fernando Garcia in August 2020, after reportedly dating for more than seven years.





Cruz and Garcia share three children; twins were born in March 2022, and their third child arrived in October 2025. She often shares glimpses of her family life with her fans through social media.

Career Highlights



Jackie Cruz's breakout role as Marisol "Flaca" Gonzales on the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black garnered her widespread acclaim. Her performance on the critically acclaimed show established her as a recognizable actress.





Beyond acting, Cruz launched Unspoken Film, her production company, to create opportunities and promote Latinx representation in Hollywood. She actively champions diverse storytelling and inclusion within the entertainment industry.





To date, Cruz has collected three Screen Actors Guild Awards as part of the ensemble cast of Orange Is the New Black, cementing her influence as a multi-talented artist.

Signature Quote



"I really think that if God put that desire in your heart and in your soul it's for a reason and that's what you're meant to do."