Mayor Tackles Man Who Was Forcefully Dragging Woman Out Of Bar, But Her Reaction Enfuriates Netizens

A mayor has been praised after rushing to intervene when he witnessed a man violently dragging a woman by her hair outside a bar.

However, the woman's reaction during the confrontation has divided viewers.

The shocking incident took place in Itaquaquecetuba, Brazil, on Friday, November 6, when Mayor Eduardo Boigues reportedly witnessed the 44-year-old man dragging his 25-year-old girlfriend out of a restaurant.

Highlights A mayor's split-second intervention stopped a man from dragging his much younger girlfriend by the hair.

While netizens questioned the woman's reaction during the incident, domestic violence experts say survivors' responses are often misunderstood.

One domestic violence charity warns that actions that seem confusing to outsiders may actually be a “survivor's attempt to stay safe.”

And while many netizens questioned the woman’s response, domestic violence organizations have an explanation for why survivors may respond this way.

The mayor of Itaquaquecetuba, São Paulo, tackled a man who was dragging a woman by her hair outside a bar

Trigger warning: This article contains descriptions of domestic violence that some readers may find distressing.

The incident unfolded on Friday night, when Mayor Boigues was reportedly attending the opening of a newly established restaurant with friends and advisers.

According to local media outlet Metrópoles, the man in question approached his girlfriend inside the establishment before forcibly taking her outside.

Surveillance footage showed him grabbing the woman by her hair and dragging her along the pavement.

Boigues, who previously worked as a civil police delegate, immediately rushed toward them and tackled the man to the ground.

Several bystanders then joined the mayor in restraining the suspect until the Municipal Guard arrived.

The man was subsequently taken to a police station.

Boigues later addressed the incident on Instagram, condemning violence against women and urging people not to turn a blind eye when they witness it.

“The case had a repercussion in the Metropolis, but the message I want to leave is one: violence against women cannot be tolerated, much less ignored,” he wrote.

“As a delegate, as a mayor and, above all, as a citizen, I believe that we cannot omit ourselves in the face of aggression. Respecting women is not speech. It's an attitude!”

The woman's apparent attempt to defend her boyfriend in CCTV footage left several viewers shocked by her reaction

While Boigues received praise for intervening, the footage also drew attention to the woman's actions during the confrontation.

As the mayor and other bystanders attempted to keep the man restrained, she appeared to move toward the group and try to pull people away from her attacker.

Several viewers expressed disbelief that she seemed to be protecting the very person who had allegedly dragged her by her hair.

“Judging by the woman's reaction, you can see why some people prefer not to get involved,” one netizen wrote.

Another user added, “My God, she even went on to defend him. It's sad.”

“That's why people these days don't get involved in other people's fights. The woman even tried to defend the crazy guy!” a third person commented.

Others expressed, “Basic rule of life: NEVER get involved in a fight between a couple (dating/married)... 80% of the time or more, the women go over there to defend the a**sers!”

Another comment read, “The woman still went to defend the guy who was pulling her by the hair wow.”

However, others offered a different take on the situation.

One viewer said, “I think she didn't defend, when he was immobilized her hair was entangled in his hands, so she fell along and see how another woman pull and lift her up."

Domestic violence organizations, including the National Domestic Violence Hotline, explain why survivors sometimes protect their attackers

Someone else added, “Is unfortunately an involuntary reaction. Only those who have experienced it understand.”

According to Metrópoles, the woman told authorities that she had not suffered any aggression or injuries and confirmed that she was dating the 44-year-old man seen in the footage.

The outlet reported that she was informed of her rights under Brazil's Maria da Penha Law, which provides legal protections against domestic and family violence.

Her statement drew further scrutiny, particularly as the video appeared to show the man physically a**aulting her.

Although the woman's reaction prompted criticism, domestic violence organizations caution against assuming that a survivor's behavior is a straightforward reflection of what they feel or want.

Women's Aid, a UK charity supporting survivors of domestic violence, explains that people experiencing violence may develop strategies to manage dangerous situations.

“You may see a survivor taking these actions without understanding why she is doing these things, and the strategies she is using may not always make sense to you,” the organization states.

“Some of her actions may not be successful in keeping her safe, but it is important to understand that the survivor is trying to protect themselves.”

The 25-year-old woman reportedly even denied being a**aulted in an official statement to the police

The National Domestic Violence Hotline also lists “denying or minimizing a**se, making excuses for an a**sive partner, and still loving the person responsible” among the possible experiences of survivors.

Fear of retaliation can also affect how someone responds when authorities become involved.

The organization notes that a person experiencing violence “may not feel able to speak honestly to police, particularly if their partner is present or they fear what might happen” after officers leave.

Similarly, Rita Smith, a national expert on violence against women, has emphasized that the coping mechanisms survivors develop should not be mistaken for weakness.

In an interview, she reportedly described the ways people experiencing a**se cope with dangerous situations as “phenomenal efforts to stay alive and functioning.”

Amid the growing debate of whether the woman was right or wrong, the mayor has undoubtedly emerged as a hero for many.

One netizen praising him wrote, “One day we gonna miss this mayor, a man who gives life for the city!!! God bless you.”

Another user said, “One man had the courage to act and stop the violence. That's the attitude of a real man! Respect to you for not remaining silent. Because watching a woman being beaten and doing absolutely nothing is also a form of inaction.”

“Just stopping by to say THANK YOU! It wasn't me, but we need actions like this to combat the growing cruelty against women.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with domestic violence, help is available. The Safe and Together Institute provides international domestic violence resources.

“You guys are saying she went to defend him, but I think she went to hit him,” one netizen wrote